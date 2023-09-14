Should We Trust This Indictment of Hunter Biden?

Earlier this month, we learned that Special Counsel David Weiss was on the verge of indicting Hunter Biden. I was skeptical. It wasn’t all that long ago that Weiss, as U.S. Attorney, had reached a controversial plea agreement on Hunter Biden’s gun possession charge, which would have granted him immunity from prosecution contingent upon meeting specific conditions over a 24-month period. It was a sweetheart deal that only the son of Joe Biden would ever get.

Had it not been for Judge Maryellen Noreika rejecting the deal, Hunter would have walked away with a virtual clean slate, and all he’d have to do was stay out of trouble until the next election.

To my surprise, it looks like Hunter Biden might actually be held accountable for his crimes — well, his gun crimes, at least, since Hunter was indicted on Thursday.

The scandal-plagued Biden scion faces three counts related to his possession of a gun while using drugs. Hunter faces two counts related to making false statements on a federally form when he purchased a revolver in October 2018 and a separate third count alleging he used the firearm while under the influence of narcotics.

The charges are serious, and he potentially faces severe penalties if convicted. The first two counts have a maximum potential sentence of 10 years, and the third one five years, plus a fine of $250,000 for each charge.

Perhaps Hunter Biden is being thrown under the bus to protect Joe Biden? It’s certainly possible. You’ve probably noticed in recent weeks that the media and congressional Democrats have been conceding that Hunter Biden was up to no good while desperately trying to put distance between him and his father.

This week, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D- N.Y.) the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, called Hunter Biden a “disturbed man,” saying he has “very well done some improper things.” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) went a step further and said, “You can’t impeach Hunter Biden, but he will be prosecuted.”

But it was Rep. Stacey Placket (D-V.I.) who really gave away the plot. “Our job, or my job, will be to remind the American people … that Hunter Biden is not the administration.”

And there it is. Democrats appear to be offering Hunter Biden as a sacrificial lamb to save his dad. It should come as no surprise that this indictment involves charges that are largely unrelated to Joe Biden.

In other words, this whole thing could be smoke and mirrors: go after Hunter on the gun charge to distract from the influence-peddling allegations that are the basis of the impeachment and deflect criticism that Joe Biden has been using the Department of Justice to protect his son.

I really want to believe Hunter Biden will get the justice he deserves, I really do. Still, I can’t shake the feeling that, even though this may be an elaborate scheme to distract from Joe Biden’s influence peddling corruption, Hunter will ultimately get a slap on the wrist.

I just don’t trust David Weiss. Let’s not forget, Weiss is the special counsel Merrick Garland wanted badly enough that he violated Department of Justice regulations to do so. So let’s not get too excited about this yet.