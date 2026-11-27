Thanksgiving comes with its own special traditions: food, football, pecan pie, and Clean Old-Fashioned Hate — that is, if you live in Georgia. But one successful former athlete had made his own Thanksgiving tradition out of giving back to his community.

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There’s something really special about having the opportunity to bless people’s lives this time of year. My family had the chance to provide a Thanksgiving meal for a widowed mom of nine at our church this year, and that was a sweet moment.

Imagine returning to the community that shaped you and made you who you are to be able to bless lives year after year. That’s what Jonas Jennings has done for the past 23 Novembers.

Jennings grew up in housing projects in College Park, Ga., just south of Atlanta. He played football at Tri-Cities High School and went on to play offensive tackle for the University of Georgia from 1997 to 2000, where he earned All-SEC honors. He played eight seasons in the NFL for Buffalo and San Francisco.

Jennings finished his education with an MBA in 2012, and three years later, then-head coach Mark Richt brought Jennings back to UGA in 2015 to serve as the team’s player relations coordinator.

"The timing was right, the energy was right," Jennings told the UGA Athletic Association website in 2023 about returning to his alma mater. "It still gave me a chance to not only work, but do a service. God blessed me monetarily; you don't play in the NFL that long, but with that and making great (financial) decisions, it gave me a chance to help lead and be a shepherd."

The next year, Kirby Smart promoted Jennings to director of player development. He became living proof that success can help someone leave poverty behind without leaving people behind.

The week of Thanksgiving every year, Jennings hands hundreds of turkeys to families in the housing project where he grew up. 2026 was his 23rd year giving back in a big way.

A Thanksgiving tradition 🍗 For the 23rd straight year, Jonas Jennings gave back to the community that helped raise him. https://t.co/vBcdsOofhx — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 26, 2026

"I got in the NFL, and I was blessed to even be in that position. Just coming from where I've come from, I just thought, you know, in my mind, ‘charity,’ you always hear ‘charity,’ always hear ‘charity’ — in my mind, charity starts at home," Jennings told UGA’s John Frierson in 2016. "And not just in the localized place where you might be playing or where you may be making the money.”

Other College Park natives, including Ludacris and 2 Chainz, have assisted Jennings in his acts of giving back. Jennings told Frierson that it’s not about recognition; instead, it’s about service.

“It's just, ‘Hey, I'm thinking about you and I haven't forgotten about you,’” he said.

Related: Saints Rookie Christen Miller Shows Why He’s One of Football’s Good Guys

Jennings sees his role with the Bulldogs as that of a “shepherd.” His job isn't to teach offensive linemen how to block or defensive backs how to cover receivers. Instead, Jennings and his staff help young men navigate the challenges of college life, develop leadership skills, succeed academically, serve their communities, and prepare for life after football. The players affectionately call him “Unc,” and his annual Thanksgiving outreach provides an example of the very principles he instills in them.

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Jennings lives up to Jesus' words in Luke 12:48b: "Everyone to whom much was given, of him much will be required." Both in Athens and in College Park, Jennings demonstrates a life of service. He earned millions in the NFL and managed his money wisely, which gave him the chance to give back to his community and invest in the players who have followed him.

There will be plenty of reasons for Georgia fans to cheer this weekend. But one of the best things anybody associated with the Georgia football program accomplished this week didn't take place on a football field. And Jonas Jennings has been doing it for more than two decades.

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