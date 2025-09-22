Jon Ossoff’s Shameful False Equivalence: Kimmel’s Career vs. Kirk’s Life

By now, we all know the story: an assassin’s bullet silenced Charlie Kirk, but Jimmy Kimmel ran his mouth. Kimmel not only disrespected a man who died for his beliefs, but he also outright lied about the assassin’s political leanings.

Disney and ABC suspended Kimmel because of the backlash the companies feared. Even though Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr demanded that ABC cancel Kimmel’s show — a move that Republicans have branded as dangerous — Disney and ABC made their decision independently. Suspending Kimmel was a response to potential backlash.

The left is now trying to turn Kimmel into a victim. If he’s a victim of anything, it’s FAFO rather than cancel culture, but leftists have been seeking to paint the late-night talk show host as a martyr.

The Babylon Bee hit the nail on the head in parodying this phenomenon. Its headline says it all:

Jimmy Kimmel: 'I Am The First Victim Of The Murder Of Charlie Kirk' https://t.co/lBVS4DjkQd pic.twitter.com/bZr8Lg5xj1 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 21, 2025

One of the latest leftists to rush to Kimmel’s defense is Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.). The senator appeared on progressive YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen’s channel, and he tried the old false-equivalence trick and compared Kirk’s assassination to Kimmel’s cancellation:

Violence targeting political activists, no matter how strongly we may disagree with their views, is completely unacceptable and it's incompatible with a free society and a flourishing democracy. And we should be united in recognizing that for politicians, for the state, for the government to use official power to intimidate critics, to silence those who speak in ways the government doesn't like is also fundamentally inconsistent with a free society and a flourishing democracy.

Jon Ossoff equates Charlie Kirk's assassination to Jimmy Kimmel getting canned:



"Violence targeting political activists… it's incompatible with a free society… for the government to use official power… to silence those who speak in ways that government doesn’t like is also… pic.twitter.com/AoLqjDdgfv — Nick Puglia (@nickpuglia) September 19, 2025

Ossoff treated the two issues as if they were an apples-to-apples comparison. Kimmel is welcome to find a job anywhere he wants. He can look for work in any number of industries.

By contrast, Kirk is dead. His wife is a widow. His children are fatherless. When the assassin’s bullet hit him, Kirk breathed his last. The two situations are not the same, and Ossoff should know better than to equivocate.

Then again, this is of a piece for the man who continually uses our military members and veterans as campaign props while kneecapping them by not voting for the bills that fund their pay raises and benefits. This is the same man who tried to besmirch Georgia’s pro-life law by cherry-picking survey results to make it look as if the law is killing women.

Don’t forget how Ossoff made claims of widespread abuse at ICE detention facilities, claims that the Department of Homeland Security quickly refuted with facts. Ossoff is proving time and time again that he doesn’t represent Georgia’s values outside the woke Emory University corridor. That’s why we need to vote him out in 2026, and I’ll remind you that Mike Collins is the man to take Ossoff down.

The Left’s media machine wants you to believe Jimmy Kimmel is a victim — and Jon Ossoff is trying to sell that lie straight to Georgia voters. But we know better: Charlie Kirk is gone because of political violence, while Kimmel is just out of a job. That’s the difference the mainstream won’t admit.

