Ossoff's Pro-Abortion Survey of OB-GYNs Isn't Quite the Flex He Thinks It Is

Georgia Democrats want nothing more than to dismantle the LIFE Act, which bans abortions after doctors can determine a baby’s heartbeat. They’ve tried with court challenges, and some Democrats said at the start of this year’s legislative session that they would introduce a bill to undo the act.

National left-wing media even lied to push a narrative that the LIFE Act made treatment for miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies illegal. The other narrative that the left tries to shove down our throats is that the law is so poorly written or complicated that doctors don’t know how to navigate it.

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) recently tried to promote that second narrative with a survey of OB-GYNs in the Peach State. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution pumped Ossoff’s survey in Sunday’s edition. The featured image on the website is a gem that features several women protesting in favor of baby-killing in 2023; several of the women are wearing masks, one of them has the requisite left-wing woman buzzcut, and others hold signs and wear t-shirts that read “Regulate Guns NOT Women.” It’s like somebody asked AI to generate an image of angry left-wing women.

Maya T. Prabhu reports:

A survey of 38 of Georgia’s OB-GYNs found that nearly half of doctors participating said they have personally encountered cases where care had to be delayed, causing death or health complications for the mother, as a result of ambiguity in the state’s abortion law. The survey, done by the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology in conjunction with Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, aimed to get a collection of narratives on the impacts of Georgia’s abortion law. Ossoff, who’s [sic] wife is an OB-GYN, has called for Georgia’s law to be repealed, saying it “strips women of autonomy in the most personal health decisions.”

Of the 38 who responded to the survey, 30 said that the law is bad for women’s health, while 18 claimed that they “personally experienced instances where delays caused harm to pregnant women.” This is how they answered despite clear guidance from the state’s Department of Public Health (DPH) on the law and its implications.

Prabhu quotes Claire Bartlett, executive director of Georgia Life Alliance, about the DPH’s guidelines.

“The medical community should be very well-informed at this point in time,” she said. “With all due respect and high regard for our medical providers, if they are not informed by now, it comes across as political or willful.”

The AJC doesn’t indicate how many doctors Ossoff and the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) sent the survey to. It only counts the number of responses, and 38 responses seem paltry when you realize how many obstetricians and gynecologists the Peach State has.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Georgia has 980 obstetricians and gynecologists as of May 2023. That makes Georgia the state with the fourth-highest employment level of OB-GYNs in the nation. Unfortunately, 800 of those are in the Atlanta metropolitan area, which means that other areas of the state potentially have huge gaps in maternity care.

What are the chances that Ossoff and ACOG polled all 980 of these doctors? Or did they even reach out to all 800 of the OB-GYNs in metro Atlanta? Of course, we can’t know for sure, but only 38 responses from pools that large doesn’t make sense.

I can’t say with certainty that Ossoff and ACOG cherry-picked the doctors for this survey, but it’s awfully suspicious that such a majority of the survey respondents agree with the left’s narrative about the law and nearly half have experienced the problems that the left has long claimed would come with the passage of the law.

It’s not a stretch to conclude that the Ossoff camp gamed this survey to say what it wanted it to — especially since the AJC reported that the senator sought a “collection of narratives.” We can’t vote this guy out of office quickly enough.

