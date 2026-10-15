Poll: Rogers Edges Ahead of Muslim Brotherhood Wacko El-Sayed

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed practically has a new scandal every single day, and it is hurting his campaign, as a new poll actually shows Republican Mike Rogers squeaking ahead of him in the Michigan Senate race.

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Alliance for a Better Future and The Tyson Group conducted and published the survey from October 5-8. They noted that even since late September, voter opinions have shifted in Michigan. Over September 24-27, El-Sayed was slightly ahead at 44% to Rogers’ 43%. But less than a couple of weeks later, Rogers moved ahead at 46% to his Democrat opponent’s 44%. While the margin is slim, it shows that Rogers has been running a powerful campaign in a crucial swing state that often leans blue. Furthermore, El-Sayed, with his numerous terrorist ties and blatant lies about his qualifications, has managed to turn off even many Democrats. The GOP should be investing a good deal of time and resources into Michigan ahead of the November election, as the Rogers-El-Sayed race could determine control of the Senate.

Tyson Group emphasized the fact that while El-Sayed’s number has remained flat since late September, Rogers is gaining support. Alliance for a Better Future (ABF) argued that Rogers’ boost could have come from his advocating for security measures on artificial intelligence, though it is likely that several factors played into his increasing voter support.

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ABF expected more voters to support Rogers after an AI security ad blitz, and it found the actual numbers as of the end of October’s first week were almost exactly what it thought would happen:

In our September survey, the initial ballot stood at 44%-43% in favor of El-Sayed. After voters were shown ABF’s Rogers ad, the informed ballot shifted to 47%-45% in favor of Rogers. The hypothetical shift we saw in our September survey played out in reality over the past two weeks, as Rogers netted 3% of ballot share.

Now Rogers just has to continue this positive trend going into the election. It certainly helps that his opponent is so incredibly crazy.

Abdul’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood run deep. We can’t let him anywhere near the United States Senate. https://t.co/gyFGikkjhj — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 15, 2026

El-Sayed’s sister posted multiple times about the fact that their family is longtime Muslim Brotherhood supporters, and El-Sayed himself said in a viral video clip that he had dual citizenship in sharia-enforcing Egypt. Furthermore, El-Sayed’s campaign surrogate Hasan Piker has repeatedly made extremely racist comments and argued that America was worse than Al-Qaeda and deserved 9/11.

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Terrorist organizations may be celebrating @AbdulElSayed, but Michiganders know that he is too dangerous for the U.S. Senate. https://t.co/wcePbYF8Ka — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 15, 2026

El-Sayed even lied about being a licensed doctor, and despite his constant lecturing about billionaires, he has received donations from the Soros family and other plutocrats. Jeffrey Soros even personally fundraised for him. Talk about a complete hypocrite.