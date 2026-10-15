Border Patrol Union Exposes Talarico’s Horrific Border Security Record

Texas Democrat and U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico is so obviously a woke wuss with ever-decreasing electability that his campaign even told him to start pretending he cares about border security. Don’t be fooled by this sudden and incredibly insincere switch.

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Talafreako has been tweaking his alleged views on the border in recent months. He has a new ad this week where he claims that he “called out Joe Biden for failing us on the border,” even though his campaign was not able to provide Fox News with any actual instances of Talarico criticizing Biden during the latter’s presidency. Fox also accused the Texas House rep of advocating in 2019 to dedicate the entire $800 million Texas border budget to education. The U.S. Border Patrol Union confirmed that Talarico also advocated for amnesty and framed border funding as a waste, so he’s definitely full of garbage.

Furthermore, on his personal website, Talarico is still unwilling to give up on his claim that our border should have a welcome mat. As of Thursday morning, his official website says the following:

James Talarico believes our border should have a welcome mat out front and a lock on the door. His plan, endorsed by a Republican sheriff, hires more Border Patrol agents, cracks down on the cartels, and passes comprehensive immigration reform to fix a broken system… Our border should be like a front porch — it should have a welcome mat out front and a lock on the door. We can both welcome the stranger — refugees, asylum seekers, and folks who want to contribute to our economy and pursue the American dream — and we can keep people out who mean to do us harm.

While Talarico claims that he wants to hire more immigration agents and fix our broken system, it is still obvious that he is way too vague and empathetic toward anyone who calls himself a refugee or asylum seeker. Border czar Tom Homan said last year that judges find nine out of every 10 asylum claims to lack credibility. No matter — under Democrat rule, even terrorists and gang members claim asylum because it's an easy way of turning oneself into a supposed victim and entering the U.S.

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The National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) — the union of the U.S. Border Patrol — isn’t fooled. “JAMES TALARICO DOES NOT SUPPORT BORDER SECURITY: Talarico’s false claim that he called out the Biden Administration for failing on the border is nothing more than a #FakeNews political ad,” it posted on October 14.

NBPC continued:

His record shows that he labeled border security funding as “wasting money on dumb things,” and instead supported diverting $800 million in funds away from protecting our borders. He voted AGAINST creating a Border Protection Unit and he has called for “pathways” to citizenship, aka “AMNESTY” for illegal aliens. At least 25 million illegal aliens invaded the US during the 4 years of the disastrous Biden Administration and openly advocating for pathways to citizenship is NOT putting America First and will lead to the destruction of America as we know it. We CANNOT afford another disaster on our borders!

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No kidding. Talafreako himself is a disaster, and he would be horrible for border security in Texas as well as the rest of the country.