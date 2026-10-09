Fort Hood Survivor Wants to Attend Jihadi’s Execution, ‘Look Him in the Eyes’

A military man who survived the 2009 Fort Hood mass casualty terrorist attack plans to attend the public execution of Nidal Malik Hasan and see justice served on the despicable jihadi.

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Hasan gave Army Sgt. Alonzo Lunsford seven gunshot wounds on that nightmarish day over a decade and a half ago. But unlike 13 of the more than 40 victims, Lunsford survived. And he says it is “fitting” for Hasan to die by firing squad at the very place where the attack unfolded. “I’m gonna be there [to watch], and before they pull the trigger, I want him to look at me in my eyes and I look at him in his eyes, and I want him to know, ‘Dude, you failed. I’m still here,’” Lunsford told the BBC.

Lunsford recalled how he survived by playing dead after Hasan shot him multiple times while screaming “Allahu Akbar.” Unsurprisingly and rightly, Lunsford feels no sympathy for the terrorist who is set to die in December by firing squad. Hasan was “taking the coward’s way out,” Lunsford insisted. One of the victims who did not survive was a pregnant woman.

Related: Hegseth: Fort Hood Terrorist’s Execution Will Be Public

"I think the method is befitting for him because the lethal injection — that's doing him a favour. Gas chamber? Is doing him a favour,” Lunsford argued. After all, Hasan was brutal when he murdered his victims.

Lunsford said he had been looking for an exit via the back door, which was "two or three strides" away from him when he was first shot above his left eye and then "hit two more times in my back" as he crawled behind a desk. "At that point I played dead," he said. When Hasan moved on, Lunsford grabbed a nearby wounded soldier and went outside, where he said Hasan came up behind them and shot him again. One memory he said that "bothers" him from the day was of a woman who told Hasan she was pregnant.

He remembered, "We heard a gunshot and the last thing that girl was saying was: 'Oh my god, my baby, my baby.'" At least the pig who killed her will die ignominiously.

As I have mentioned before, the only way to take what Muslim terrorists perceive as their glory away from them is by humiliating them while executing them. In other words, Islamic terrorists believe in dying for Allah, but as we know from the efforts of Hamas, the Taliban, the Palestinian Authority, and other jihad groups to bring back terrorists from captivity, they hate the idea of infidels holding them prisoner and then executing them like rabid animals.

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That is where I think Hegseth is brilliant in wanting to make the execution public and on the very spot where the terrorist attack occurred, with victims of that attack looking on. Americans who “feel uncomfortable” with public executions are not acknowledging the psychological factor with Islamic terrorists. Nor are they acknowledging the statistically proven fact that public executions have an immediate impact on local homicide rates, driving them down. There is a reason God Himself commanded public executions for certain crimes in the Bible (Exodus 21:12, Deuteronomy 21:21). Criminals as evil as Hasan not only need to face a firing squad, but they also need to be examples to the public of exactly what America does to those who murder our soldiers and civilians.