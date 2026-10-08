'He's Lying!' Rogers Exposes El-Sayed’s Terror Ties and Deception During Debate.

In Islam, lying to the infidel is praiseworthy (taqiyya), which must make Abdul El-Sayed one of the “best” Muslims ever.

“Dr.” El-Sayed, the Democrat Senate candidate in Michigan, never got his license to be a doctor, has multiple family members and campaign supporters who are members of or supporters of Islamic terrorist groups, and lied about not having dual citizenship in an Islamic country. Nothing he says is trustworthy, and he is a massive national security threat. That is exactly what Republican Mike Rogers drove home during the Thursday debate. As Rogers said, El-Sayed's entire campaign is "political theater."

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WOW 🚨 Mike Rogers just ENDED Abdul El-Sayed's career...Watch him squirm... Rogers: "yesterday was October 7. This is why you should get absolutely angry He could not bring himself to even acknowledge the pain the terrorism the rape The murders cutting off of women's breasts putting children in ovens and killing them in front of their families Could not even muster" El Sayed: "I'm not somebody who tries to make political theater out of other people's pain" Rogers: "Your WHOLE campaign is political theater including putting on a white jacket to call yourself a doctor" 🫳🏼🎤 — J (@JayTC53) October 8, 2026

Responding to one point, Rogers began to call El-Sayed “doctor,” which is the latter’s favorite title and constant boast. Rogers then stopped himself and noted, “He’s not really a doctor. He says he's a physician…. Matter of fact, if somebody came into his office and he tried to treat that patient, he'd go to jail.”

Mocking El-Sayed’s broken-record claim “I’m a doctor, [so I know healthcare],” Rogers said, “He's kind of like a glitchy AI chatbot, he says the same thing over and over, but let me tell you this. He has taken money from groups associated and supportive of the Muslim Brotherhood. He has taken money from individuals on his campaign who openly support Hamas, Hezbollah, Al-Qaeda. He's taken money from the George Soros family, what we found out is that this thing goes way back.”

🚨 OMG. Mike Rogers (R) just MIC DROPPED the CRAP Abdul El Sayed (D) in front of Michigan voters "He LIED about being a physician. He LIED now about being an EGYPTIAN CITIZEN. I can't figure out WHAT he is!" 🔥🔥 "He's taken money from groups associated and support the Muslim Brotherhood. He has taken money from individuals on his campaign who openly support Hamas, Hezbollah, Al Qaeda. From the GEORGE SOROS family." "That's a BILLIONAIRE, last I checked!" ABDUL: As a doctor— ROGERS: —you're NOT a physician. "How does a guy with less than 4 years of work — by the way, he said on the campaign trail he has 10 — have a luxury property in the United Arab Emirates? He's worth a million bucks. Someone tell me how that math works?" ABSOLUTE CLOBBERING. Abdul is spinning his wheels, just attacking Trump and pretending to be a "moderate" Except he's not. @MikeRogersForMI is the COMMON SENSE candidate in this race, and we know for FACT he has zero ties to Islamists! Michigan is pivotal. If we win Michigan, the socialists will be locked out of the chamber! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 8, 2026

Referring to the Soros family fellowship that helped fund El-Sayed’s graduate degree, Rogers exclaimed, “Apparently, they paid for his education in Columbia. Now they're paying for his campaign. By the way, that's a billionaire last I checked.” El-Sayed has repeatedly claimed that he is running to get money out of politics, but in fact he has received extensive funding from plutocrats and wealthy jihadi entities.

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El-Sayed’s big comeback was just to say over and over again “I’m a doctor” — which Rogers rightly had already established as untrue— and accuse Rogers of being rich. El-Sayed is not only backed by billionaires, but he also rents a high-end property in Dubai, UAE, for which he owes a sizable debt to a luxury developer.

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In fact, Rogers brought that up in his reply: “How does a guy who's had less than four years of work experience — who, by the way, on the campaign trail said he had 10 — own a luxury property in the United Arab Emirates? He's worth a million bucks. Somebody has to tell me how this math works. A), his facts are wrong, those are lies. But he is consistently not telling the truth. Well, let me just say it, he's lying.”

Rogers accused his opponent, “So he lied about being a physician. He lied now about being an Egyptian citizen or not being an Egyptian citizen. I can't figure out what he is doing.”

BREAKING: Uncovered video reveals that Abdul El-Sayed admits to having dual citizenship with Egypt, despite his campaign previously saying he only has American citizenship. https://t.co/yGhV2YodtD — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 5, 2026

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El-Sayed could not possibly tell the truth because if he did, he would have to admit that he is essentially a jihadi seeking to conquer America for Islam and exploit it as much as possible along the way.