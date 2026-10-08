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'He's Lying!' Rogers Exposes El-Sayed’s Terror Ties and Deception During Debate.

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 08, 2026 9:25 PM
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'He's Lying!' Rogers Exposes El-Sayed’s Terror Ties and Deception During Debate.
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

In Islam, lying to the infidel is praiseworthy (taqiyya), which must make Abdul El-Sayed one of the “best” Muslims ever.

“Dr.” El-Sayed, the Democrat Senate candidate in Michigan, never got his license to be a doctor, has multiple family members and campaign supporters who are members of or supporters of Islamic terrorist groups, and lied about not having dual citizenship in an Islamic country. Nothing he says is trustworthy, and he is a massive national security threat. That is exactly what Republican Mike Rogers drove home during the Thursday debate. As Rogers said, El-Sayed's entire campaign is "political theater."

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Responding to one point, Rogers began to call El-Sayed “doctor,” which is the latter’s favorite title and constant boast. Rogers then stopped himself and noted, “He’s not really a doctor. He says he's a physician…. Matter of fact, if somebody came into his office and he tried to treat that patient, he'd go to jail.”

Mocking El-Sayed’s broken-record claim “I’m a doctor, [so I know healthcare],” Rogers said, “He's kind of like a glitchy AI chatbot, he says the same thing over and over, but let me tell you this. He has taken money from groups associated and supportive of the Muslim Brotherhood. He has taken money from individuals on his campaign who openly support Hamas, Hezbollah, Al-Qaeda. He's taken money from the George Soros family, what we found out is that this thing goes way back.”

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Referring to the Soros family fellowship that helped fund El-Sayed’s graduate degree, Rogers exclaimed, “Apparently, they paid for his education in Columbia. Now they're paying for his campaign. By the way, that's a billionaire last I checked.” El-Sayed has repeatedly claimed that he is running to get money out of politics, but in fact he has received extensive funding from plutocrats and wealthy jihadi entities.

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El-Sayed’s big comeback was just to say over and over again “I’m a doctor” — which Rogers rightly had already established as untrue— and accuse Rogers of being rich. El-Sayed is not only backed by billionaires, but he also rents a high-end property in Dubai, UAE, for which he owes a sizable debt to a luxury developer.

Read Also: Talafreako Is ‘Sick,’ Becerra Is Hiding, and Dems Know Their Candidates Are Too Dumb to Campaign

In fact, Rogers brought that up in his reply: “How does a guy who's had less than four years of work experience — who, by the way, on the campaign trail said he had 10 — own a luxury property in the United Arab Emirates? He's worth a million bucks. Somebody has to tell me how this math works. A), his facts are wrong, those are lies. But he is consistently not telling the truth. Well, let me just say it, he's lying.”

Rogers accused his opponent, “So he lied about being a physician. He lied now about being an Egyptian citizen or not being an Egyptian citizen. I can't figure out what he is doing.”

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El-Sayed could not possibly tell the truth because if he did, he would have to admit that he is essentially a jihadi seeking to conquer America for Islam and exploit it as much as possible along the way. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and Islamism, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its enemies. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN | TERRORISM

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