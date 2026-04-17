BREAKING: The Strait of Hormuz Is Open

The Strait of Hormuz is fully reopened, President Donald Trump announced on Friday morning.

His Truth Social post was in all caps. “THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ IS COMPLETELY OPEN AND READY FOR BUSINESS AND FULL PASSAGE, BUT THE NAVAL BLOCKADE WILL REMAIN IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT AS IT PERTAINS TO IRAN, ONLY, UNTIL SUCH TIME AS OUR TRANSACTION WITH IRAN IS 100% COMPLETE,” the president wrote.

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He added, “THIS PROCESS SHOULD GO VERY QUICKLY IN THAT MOST OF THE POINTS ARE ALREADY NEGOTIATED. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!”

It remains to be seen how soon Iran’s regime will break this agreement. They violated the original ceasefire within two hours by bombarding nearby countries, especially Israel, with missiles. They then claimed they could not and would not disable all the mines they had scattered in the strait, but they still wanted tolls from any countries that used the waterway. The same Islamic jihadi regime remains in power that has terrorized the world and massacred its own people for half a century.

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Trump also announced that he “prohibited” Israel from striking Lebanon, which really means the genocidal group Hezbollah. This frankly makes no sense. How can we, from so very far away, tell Israel, whose northern towns have been absolutely wrecked by Hezbollah, that they are not allowed to defend themselves? When Hezbollah breaks the agreement and strikes Israelis within the near future, as it will with absolute and complete certainty, how can we tell Israel they cannot strike back? And how on earth can it be in anyone’s interest not to eliminate Hezbollah? Don’t forget that the Michigan synagogue attacker in America last month was a Hezbollah operative. We have a stake in eliminating this terrorist group, too.

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Perhaps Trump means that the ceasefire will last only so long as Hezbollah upholds its side of the bargain.

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