Teen Illegal Alien Stabs New York Man

One fact that Democrats don’t want Americans to know is that even many illegal alien teenagers are already involved with cartels and gangs when they arrive here in the United States, which means that many minors are criminals looking to victimize Americans as much as their elders are.

Advertisement

The latest example is a 15-year-old illegal alien who stabbed a Long Island man to death. The dead man is another victim of Democrats’ mania for cheap labor and illegal votes via illegal alien invasion, with ordinary Americans, not politicians, always paying the price.

Democrats will never express any empathy for victims of illegal alien crime. We saw that very clearly earlier this year when congressional Democrats refused to stand during Trump’s address for the families of Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray, who illegals murdered. The only people Democrats care about are criminals whose deaths can be exploited for political purposes.

Recommended: Read the Base, Trump: Voters Want Epstein Accountability

Just the News reported on Sunday:

Police found a 32-year-old man stabbed at 12:30 a.m. on Friday in Mineola, according to a Nassau County Police Department press release. The victim died at a local hospital. Police confirmed the suspect is in the country illegally. It's unclear when he came to the country illegally.

The suspect has been arrested.

The Long Islander is not the first victim of underage illegal alien criminals. A gang of six young illegal aliens, ages 13 to 21 years, murdered Larisha Sharell Thompson, a mother of two, in May. Thompson was simply driving when the young punks pulled up next to her car and shot her to death for no apparent reason. One of the illegals who was of age had been arrested for domestic violence during the Biden years, but not deported, enabling him to stick around to kill an American mother.

Advertisement

Related: Homan Says ICE Found 10K Missing Kids

In 2022, Border Patrol Council VP Art del Cueto described his conversation with an 11-year-old kid leading a group of 30 unaccompanied minors at the border. The kid bragged, “Your president said I could come here, and there’s nothing you can do about it.” Del Cueto warned that children and teens were getting involved with the cartels to come to America under Biden.

Speaking on Bannon’s War Room, del Cueto insisted, “And I need people to understand, as horrific as it sounds, it’s the reality, and we have to take the blinders off and realize what is happening. You have these juveniles, many of them were 16 and 17 years old, that are coming into the United States. They work for the criminal element, they work for the cartels.”

He continued, “it’s somebody that’s already seen a lot of evil, a lot of danger, and they’ve indoctrinated themselves into that evil and that danger. And that’s what’s coming into our school systems.”

There were illegal alien children trafficked and exploited by cartels. Other children joined up with the criminal elements to help exploit and traffic others. This is the reality of the Biden-Harris illegal immigration crisis, which Democrats are still aggressively perpetuating.

Help us continue to report on Democrats’ exploitation of kids. Join PJ Media VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.