VIDEO: Migrant Horde Allegedly Bludgeons Baby Dolphin to Death on Ceuta Coast

It’s not just the human women, the children, the elderly, etc. of Ceuta whom the Third World hordes have terrorized since they invaded the Spanish exclave in late July; according to recent reports, the local marine wildlife that happens to get too close to shore is now feeling the brunt of the migrant expeditionary force as well.

Advertisement

Women of Ceuta resort to using their dogs as bodyguards against roving gangs of migrants, citing lack of police protection



Source: FaroTV pic.twitter.com/Mbj5aEItl3 — Thomas Paine Reloaded™ (@BenBartee) September 5, 2026

Related: Germany: Gang Rapes Hit Record High, Up to Half Committed by Migrants

Via Remix (emphasis added):

After a group of migrant men were filmed parading around with a dead baby bottlenose dolphin in Ceuta, a polarized public debate has erupted and an environmental organization is pushing for Spanish prosecutors to investigate the case as a criminal offense. On Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, videos recorded at Trampolín beach showed several people holding a dead baby bottlenose dolphin up as if it were a trophy. It was bleeding above one of its eyes. A Spanish influencer recorded the entire incident, saying they killed the dolphin. “They killed a dolphin…. They say they killed it. Over there, as you can see, they kill protected species,” said the influencer. The calf had been swimming close to shore in an area that has functioned for weeks as an informal settlement for the migrants who arrived in late July. Local reporting and an environmental group say the animal was taken from the water and later appeared dead or dying. The Ceuta-based association Defense of Urban Trees, Biodiversity, and the Environment (DAUBMA) filed a complaint with the Civil Guard the following day. In its statement, the group said the calf arrived near shore alive and disoriented, was forcibly removed from the sea, and was struck on the head with a stick. DAUBMA submitted photographs and videos that, it said, show a bleeding wound near one eye and people attempting to wipe blood from the animal. The association asked for those visible in the footage to be identified, for an investigation to be opened, and for the case to be sent to Spain’s Environmental Prosecutor’s Office. The association argued the events could constitute both animal cruelty resulting in death and an offense against a protected species.

Advertisement

🇪🇸🐬 JUST IN: "They killed a dolphin. They say they killed it. Over there, as you can see, they kill protected species."



Some leftists across X and other platforms are claiming these migrants are "allowed to fish."



However, killing a dolphin in Spain and the EU is illegal. It… https://t.co/AB9RSWLRKe pic.twitter.com/MXQEEXpTYM — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) September 4, 2026

Related: Migrant Attempts to Behead Irishman in ‘Systemic Mutilation’ on Belfast Street

What are we to glean from this information?

First, to concede the obvious: the video doesn’t appear, at first blush, to paint the migrants in the most flattering light.

However, before we jump to any hasty conclusions, let’s try to inject some nuance so that Google might be slightly less inclined, inshallah, to censor this video on “hate speech” grounds.

Related: Google Is Completely Out of Control

Fair and Balanced™, if you will.

Whereas, to the Western mind insufficiently acclimated to Diversity™, recreationally beating a baby dolphin to death and then parading its corpse around the beach like a war trophy might seem uncouth, on the other hand, the practice is merely an aspect of the rich native culture from which the migrants emerged on Ceuta’s shores.

Related: WATCH: Feral Migrant UK ‘Enforcement Officers’ Threaten to Knock Out Civilian’s Teeth

In other words, that baby dolphin looks as if it got culturally enriched.

And while it can’t appreciate the cultural enrichment that the migrants lovingly and liberally provided because it’s dead, hypothetically, if veterinarians could resurrect it to ask it whether it enjoyed its experience with the migrants, surely it would say yes.

Advertisement

Unless, of course, it was a “far-right extremist” dolphin; in that case, perhaps its murder was a godsend after all.

Related: German Minister Announces Pre-Crime Surveillance, Prosecution of ‘Far-Right Extremists’

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.