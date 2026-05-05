Anti-MAHA GOP Senate Trio Colluded to Knock Off Trump Surgeon General Nominee: Report

As Catherine Salgado reported last week, Trump lambasted anti-MAHA Sen. Bill Cassidy, current chair of the United States Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, for his leading role in tanking the recent nomination of Casey Means for surgeon general, presumably on account of her lukewarm enthusiasm for the current vaccine schedule.

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(Cassidy is a tireless champion for all vaccines, including, as I have covered in depth before, the hepatitis B vaccine for newborns. Whether he truly believes in the safety and efficacy of these products is probably immaterial; the salient factor is that he’s up to his ears in pharma cash. According to Open Secrets, from 2019 to 2024, he raked in $1,313,974 in “donations” from PACs and individuals in the “Health Professionals” category and $712,504 from PACs and individuals in the “Pharmaceuticals/Health Products” category. I have written about this particular Swamp creature, his misdeeds, and the dire need to purge him from Washington extensively, including here.)

Related: Chelsea Clinton Launches Anti-MAHA Podcast

Cassidy has been brazenly undermining the MAHA agenda since Trump started his second term, culminating in the president going nuclear on the senator from Louisiana after the Means debacle.

Via Politico (emphasis added):

President Donald Trump pulled the plug Thursday on his nominee for surgeon general, but he’s already using the setback to help secure a win he covets: the defeat of Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy in his primary two weeks from now… Cassidy is an easy political target for the White House: He faces a May 16 primary in which a MAHA group and the president have endorsed one of his opponents, Rep. Julia Letlow, in a race where the seat will remain safely Republican either way. Emerson College released a poll Thursday of 500 likely primary voters, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points, that found Cassidy is bringing up the rear in a three-way race with Letlow and former Trump aide and GOP Rep. John Fleming. The poll has Fleming leading with 28 percent, Letlow in second with 27 percent, and Cassidy at 21 percent. Two will advance to a runoff if neither gets a majority.

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As it turns out, though, Cassidy was merely one-third of a triad of GOP senators responsible for torpedoing the nomination; that distinction also belongs to Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, two long-time Swamp dwellers, themselves with deep and abiding ties to the Deep State.

Via Politico (emphasis added):

Sen. Lisa Murkowski delivered the coup de grâce in ending the nomination of Casey Means, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s choice for surgeon general, Means told POLITICO Thursday. The Alaska Republican told the Trump administration this week she was a “no” on the nominee, Means said, effectively dooming her chances of winning the Senate Health Committee’s approval, a prerequisite for confirmation. Means’ withdrawal is a blow to Kennedy, who made an impassioned plea for her confirmation two weeks ago, calling her “the most articulate, eloquent and erudite evangelist” of his Make America Healthy Again movement, which seeks to combat the causes of chronic disease… Murkowski had questioned Means about her vaccine views at a February confirmation hearing and told POLITICO shortly after she couldn’t commit to voting for her. During her February testimony, Means stopped short of encouraging vaccines for children, while also saying vaccines “save lives.” The Make America Healthy Again influencer said she believed two other Republicans, Senate Health Committee Chair Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Susan Collins of Maine, also opposed her nomination. “Three Republican senators chose to block my nomination moving through the health committee,” she said. “In doing so, [they] really put a vote towards the status quo, rather than rise into this monumental occasion to work to evolve our broken health care system and have a bigger conversation about why Americans are so sick.”

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Related: Health Officials Gun Down Hundreds of Ostriches on Family Farm For Bird Flu

Always and forever, anyone trying to get anything worthwhile done in Washington is besieged on all sides by traitors, double-dealers, and prostitutes for special interests.