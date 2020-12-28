Insanity Wrap #113: Trump Had No Choice But to Sign Corrupt 'Relief' Bill

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What’s worse than signing into a law a “relief” bill that provides little relief while doling out hundreds of billions to those who need it the least?

Answer: Vetoing it, losing the Senate runoffs in Georgia, and having Congress override the veto anyway.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

The one simple question that proves the FBI’s total corruption

Kwanzaa founder is just another woman-toruting lefty

“Ego violence” is a thing now.

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

So the FBI can solve a bombing in under a day, but give them Hunter's laptop, Hillary's emails, Epstein's black book, and proof of play for pay in Ukraine, years later they don't even know they have it? pic.twitter.com/jhZXErAEE9 — Modern Day Joseph (@allanmalina) December 28, 2020

What is there to add to this?

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

()

More like this, please:

An Oregon salon owner has sued Governor Kate Brown for $100,000 over the state’s lockdown and for fining her $14,000 for defying the rules and reopening her business in the middle of the pandemic. Lindsey Graham, owner of Glamour Salon in Salem, filed a lawsuit in Marion County court December 18 against the Democratic governor claiming that forcing small businesses to shut at the height of the global health crisis did more harm than good. Graham was forced to close her salon on March 23, when Brown plunged the state into a stay-at-home order that shuttered non-essential businesses to slow the spread of the virus. Six weeks later in May, Graham reopened her business in defiance of the order saying she needed to get back to work to pay her bills and feed her family. She was slapped with a $14,000 fine and was ordered to close it.

A fourteen thousand dollar fine for what amounts, legally, to a ticket?

They have got to be freaking kidding us.

Up next, Insanity Wrap would love to see lawsuits in Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, New York for damages caused by defunding and demoralizing the police during the partly violent riots.

Facts Are Stubborn Things

Trump pardons are tyrannical and Literally Hitler™ and…

Oh.

Nevermind.

More seriously, we’d love to see Trump use his pardon power more.

Lots more.

Insanity Wrap has a list.

Happy Kwanzaa, Brought to You by the Women-Hating Left

Kwanzaa was invented 54 years ago by a lunatic "Africana Studies" professor at Cal State Long Beach who went to prison for torturing women with electrical cords and soldering irons before stuffing their mouths with detergent and hitting them on the head with a toaster. pic.twitter.com/3MSsWBFgg0 — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) December 27, 2020

That’s nothing.

Wait’ll they find out who founded Earth Day: Earth Day co-founder killed, composted girlfriend.

As a public service, Insanity Wrap will re-run this story on April 22, which some very silly and pretentious people refer to as “Earth Day.”

We prefer to remember the date as Vlad Lenin’s birthday, which we assume is no coincidence.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

Today’s craziest person in the world is anyone willing to tell the truth about how universities serve as a cash-distribution network for violent lefties.

Derail their favorite gravy train and there’s no telling what a revolutionary might do.

Like these people who get paid handsomely for selling violent nonsense to students being radically overcharged by their own schools in exchange for silly degrees:

1. Leila Khaled, Palestinian terrorist hijacker In early September, San Francisco State University’s Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diaspora Studies Department announced a virtual event that would host terrorist hijacker Leila Khaled. Khaled was a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and participated in two airplane hijackings, one in 1969 and another in 1970. 2. Angela Davis, self-described communist who appeared on FBI’s Most Wanted List Earlier this year, the former communist leader who appeared on the FBI’s Most Wanted List spoke at the College of New Jersey to discuss issues about gender and race. Students interviewed by Campus Reform stated that they still would attend the event, knowing she was once wanted by the FBI.

Much more at the link.

Insanity Wrap urges you to read the whole thing.

The Journolist Is Alive and Well and Trying to Kill You

Renea Baek Goddard, a radio journalist from Arkansas who worked for ⁦@kuarpublicradio⁩, is among four suspects who have been formally charged in connection with the firebombings of police cars during Black Lives Matter protests. https://t.co/9bUclQBrqz — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 28, 2020

“Journalist.”

Insanity Wrap would remind you that just because someone has a byline in a paper somewhere, doesn’t mean they’re practicing the lost art of journalist.

It could very well be instead that they’re using their byline as moral cover for seditious activity.

Case in point.

From the Department of Meaningless Gestures

(White House)

Some days the best you can do is the wrong thing.

Insanity Wrap is unwilling to do so much as stipulate that the Wuhan Flu relief bill is good legislation, or even necessary as written and signed.

It provides too little relief for far too much money (none of which Washington actually has), the overwhelming majority of which is pork.

We wish the whole thing would just vanish into the ether and force Congress to start over, and this time pay heed to their oath and to the nation’s finances.

But everyone knows that’s not going to happen.

This craptaculent legislation isn’t going anywhere but into the legal code — a shameful act committed by shameless legislators.

That said, President Trump had no choice but to sign the damn thing.

Let’s look at the pros and cons:

CONS:

It’s crap legislation that won’t do what it’s supposed to do

It saddles our kids and grandkids with yet more unsustainable debt

Congress doesn’t care about the first two items because they used that debt to bribe one another into voting for it

The bill is a living testament to our broken and corrupt Congress, yet will be lauded by our broken and corrupt infotainment industry

We could go on, but won’t.

PROS:

Congress bought itself enough votes to override Trump’s veto, a veto Dems would bludgeon the GOP to death with in the Georgia runoff — and if they lose the Senate the Wuhan Flu relief bill will look cheap

And that’s it. That’s the only pro. But that one pro item is a trump card, if you’ll forgive the unintended pun.

To his credit, Trump redlined some of the worst pork, but that will prove at best to have been a useless gesture.

But we suppose that was the best that could be done in these circumstances.

The Republic, in other words, is probably doomed. Or maybe we’re just extra-cranky today.

Insanity Wrap however does have an idea for how to provide relief without adding a single dime to the debt.

It’s a simple idea, really.

Just take the government’s boot off the economy’s throat.

Oh, wait — we went and elected Joe Biden.

Never mind.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

Her account has been suspended, and Insanity Wrap is going to spend the rest of the day trying to figure out what it was she must have tweeted that was even crazier than that.

One More Thing…

If you need us, we’ll be weeping into our Bloody Mary.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.