Was Hunter Biden a Tool of the CIA?

When congressional committees wanted to know what Hunter Biden's new "sugar bro" motive was in paying millions of the princeling's back taxes, they were stiffed-armed, Heisman-like, from those in the Deep State intelligence community (IC) who told them to back off. The "or else" was a given.

The stiff-arming happened on purpose and was perpetrated by the CIA. According to whistleblowers, during the five-year-long probe, the CIA stopped the IRS investigators from exploring the root of the poisonous tree of free-flowing money from a connected Hollywood attorney and agent who had just barely befriended the out-of-control addict at a Joe Biden for president event in LA when he started cutting checks.

The New York Post reported:

House Oversight and Judiciary Committee chairmen say the whistleblower informed them the intelligence agency stopped IRS and Justice Department investigators from interviewing Morris in August 2021, a Hollywood lawyer and patron of the first son, according to a Thursday letter addressed to CIA Director William Burns. The whistleblower informed Oversight chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Judiciary chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) that two DOJ officials were summoned to CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. — and told Morris “could not be a witness” for their investigation into Hunter Biden.

Our VIP readers may well remember my piece in late September about Hunter Biden's Secret Job regarding Biden-the-Younger's board posts to do that which the CIA can't do domestically after the 1970s reorganization. That's not a conspiracy theory, they admit this.

As I reported, I'd had my suspicions that there were some intelligence connections with Hunter as I discussed with a former CIA agent on my "Adult in the Room" Podcast.

It seemed inconceivable that even Joe Biden could erase all of Hunter's nihilistic criminality, as I wrote about this week in my piece called Behold the Hundreds of Crimes for Which Hunter Biden Just Got Pardoned. But, of course, we found out how Joe would erase ten years of crimes with a pardon.

But Mike Benz, a former State Department lawyer overseeing tech platforms and who now leads the Foundation for Freedom Online, outlined the family tree, if you will, of how Hunter Biden has evaded the law.

He was recently on the "Shawn Ryan Podcast," where I culled this information in my previous story.

He told podcaster Shawn Ryan that Hunter Biden sat on the advisory board of the National Democratic Institute. There's also a National Republican Institute. These organizations are part of the National Endowment for Democracy which Benz says is a "CIA cut out." They were "created in 1983 because the CIA wanted an NGO constellation to do the kinds of soft power influence work that it used to do as a clandestine operation." This was after the Church Committee castigated the CIA for this type of domestic work. Benz says the CIA created these organizations to do "public facing democracy promotion operations." He says, "you can scale it much better [and] it doesn't seem like it's a big infraction on civil liberties." Plus, he told Ryan, "It's not a diplomatic incident if someone gets caught because the U.S. just up announces we're promoting democracy in the region and that may mean funding the political opposition that may mean funding media that that you know goes against one candidate in for another."

Hunter, the crackhead and national security nightmare, was on the board of the National Democratic Institute, a cutout for CIA activity.

Benz went on:

So you have this one two punch of the Democrat wing of the CIA and the Republican wing of the CIA both represented on this tiny little board of directors of the exact private gas company that is literally being pitched to the State Department as an instrument of statecraft against Russia. The State Department therefore blesses this activity, which "includes corporate espionage, broker deals to do money laundering in order to make these things happen; the CIA calling people off at the Justice Department to avoid looking into the sources of [the] funding.

And he concluded, "This is why Hunter Biden has been protected."

Hunter called his million-dollar-a-year, no-show board job for Ukraine's Burisma energy company "patriotic."

Is this why Vice President Joe Biden's seat-of-the-pants decision on a plane ride to Ukraine to fire the top investigator looking into Burisma in return for $1 billion in aid was given IC cover?

Here is Joe Biden bragging about how he leveraged aid to force Ukraine into firing prosecutor Viktor Shokin.



Shokin was investigating Burisma.



Hunter worked for Burisma. pic.twitter.com/LgtwyAJftx — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 2, 2024

It's why when Biden's Ukraine aide, Eric Ciaramella, a CIA officer, who was detailed by Director John Brennan to Joe's office, helped create a predicate for the impeachment of Donald Trump. Paul Sperry at RealClear Investigations reported on Ciaramella's involvement last spring.

Ciaramella also stayed on in the Trump administration and became a non-official "whistleblower" about Trump's "perfect phone call" to the new President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to help him get to the bottom of Joe and Hunter's dirty relationship with Burisma. As you can see now, the CIA wanted to keep the kibosh on that deal and instead told the world that Trump was the one who predicated help for Ukraine (before the war) on finding out the shady Biden-Burisma relationship.

Impeach, they cried!

The entire war in Ukraine is to stand up the former Soviet vassal state's gas business, Benz says. That's not hard to understand. The Donbas region has an estimated 5.5 trillion cubic meters of natural gas. As Benz further explained in another interview with Joe Rogan this week (see below) means that for every cubic foot of natural gas Ukraine generates, Russia is harmed. That's the gnarly, bloody math of Ukraine's fake color revolution, the U.S. coup of the previous president, and the connections to the U.S. State Department and CIA.

Considering that the CIA is also chest-deep in the blackmail dark arts, we're sure that it has completely captured the entire Biden family.