In the great Senate robbery that was the 2020 election, Georgia was the only state in the union to hold two Senate elections simultaneously. If you recall the farce of an election that 2020 was, it should have been no surprise that one race was too close to call on Election Night, and the candidates had to continue their campaigns in a runoff election, where Georgia voters took to the polls again on Jan. 5, 2021.

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Context always matters, but it really matters when you revisit all of what went down in Georgia that year. On Election Day, Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) received 2,374,519 votes in November 2020 against David Perdue (R-Ga.), who got 2,462,617 votes. While Perdue got more votes than Ossoff, he did not get the required 50% required by Georgia law. Shane Hazel (L-Ga.) siphoned off 115,039 votes mostly from the Republican.

So, during their rematch, with Hazel out of the picture, Ossoff won with 2,269,923 votes, defeating Perdue, who got 2,214,979 votes. Ossoff lost 104,596 votes from the November vote to the January one. Perdue’s drop was much steeper. He lost 247,638 votes from November to January. Perdue lost the race by about 55,000 votes.

In the other Senate race, Georgia held a special election to replace Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) who had to resign for health reasons. The structure of that race was different. It was “all-party,” meaning more than one candidate from each party could run, and many did. By design, the all-party election meant the field would narrow for a proper runoff.

In November, Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) defeated Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) with his 1,617,035 votes to her 1,273,214. In the subsequent January runoff election on January 5, Warnock defeated Loeffler by more than 93,000 votes. He got 2,289,113 votes to Loeffler’s 2,195,841.

While the drop-off in voters was significant enough to give both Senate seats to the Democrats, this race said everything about the mood of the country at the time.

President Donald Trump had just had an election stolen out from under him, and in the span of a few weeks, the Democrats practically criminalized him and anyone on the right who got in their way. We all know what happened to Trump and so many other patriots after January 6. The Democrats took political prisoners and tried to exile Trump.

Had the Republicans held those two Senate seats, the party would have held the Senate, but two things were at play that provide a cautionary tale for conservatives today.

On Jan. 5, 2021, in Georgia, Trump wasn’t on the ballot, and conservatives across the country, including in Georgia, were demoralized. They couldn’t believe what was happening to their country. By the time January 5 rolled around, a huge number of Georgians couldn’t bring themselves to vote. They had lost faith in the system. They became disenfranchised and for good reason.

More context, but this is very important. The demented Joe Biden had just been credited with more “votes” – 81.2 million – than the left's messiah Barack Obama got in both of his presidential campaigns.

According to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Obama won the presidency in 2008 with roughly 69.5 million votes, and he was reelected in 2012 with 65.9 million votes. For good measure, President Donald Trump received 77.3 million votes in 2024, 62.9 million votes in 2016, and he lost to Biden with 74.2 million votes.

The 2020 election is such an outlier that it still boggles the mind that the greatest scandal in the history of American politics remains an open question, and no one has yet been put on trial for whatever that was in 2020.

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Mark Twain is often credited with saying, “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes,” and we have a little of that here. Coming out of the 2026 midterms, conservatives across the country are in the same place as those Georgia voters from 2020. The state of shock has passed, but not the questions. Too many loose ends and unanswered questions, and no one with proper influence is trying that hard to get answers.

None of this feels right. You just know there were shenanigans in many places. In several races, the top-line numbers are just as out of place as those 2020 numbers were. I'm looking at you, Texas. They beg further investigation, and no one seems to be investigating.

That Georgia runoff election was a microcosm of what we are living today. In that gap between those two election days in Georgia, Trump was no longer on the ballot, and conservatives were giving up on the system.

Looking ahead to 2028 and beyond, one thing we know is that Trump will no longer be on any ballots. We know the system is corrupt in so many places. We know the left and the Democrats will perfect their cheating systems, and that Democrat judges will run cover for them if Republicans ever decide to attempt a solution.

We know that at this point, the current iteration of the Republican Party in the House and in the Senate is a group of perennial losers who are content to be losers. Sure, those who are there won their races to keep their seats, but it seems that very, very few of them even try to make it look like they’re working. We can see their contempt for Trump and MAGA more clearly now.

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This has disenfranchised many conservatives.

This has to be what Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) and his posse want. This is what the Democrats, the socialists, and the never-Trumpers want. They want you and me to feel defeated. They want us to feel like we have nowhere to go now, and that Washington will now settle into the post-MAGA cesspool it so wants to be.

It’s hard to blame any conservative for feeling the way a good friend of mine felt when he said to me over the holiday weekend: “What’s the point of even voting for these stooges anyway?”

That’s music to Thune’s ears. That’s pleasing to the radical Islamofascists and Democratic socialists about to be inaugurated. It’s just what the Democrats have been hoping for. Just quit. Just give up. You can’t win. The Democrats will cheat, and there’s nothing you can do about it. Trump won’t be around much longer to protect you.

Get ready for "the new normal," a return to massive government censorship, a flood of illegals at our border, political persecution of anyone on the right, attempts to infringe on your Second Amendment rights, and continued attacks on Jews and Christians, and our civilized culture, including the killing of the innocents in the womb, and the destruction of women's sports and safe places.

So, what do we do? Resign ourselves to a fate handed down by do-nothing Republicans who never break a sweat?

The answer is, no. We have no choice. We can't stop now. We can't quit. We can't let Trump's absence from the ballot serve as an excuse to let the movement to take America back die. The Democrats' win of both houses of Congress made life a lot tougher for people, more than most Americans yet realize, but our opponents are far from undefeatable.

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Related: Republican Senators Who Voted for Thune Have No Idea What They Did

I’ve said this before, but we really have to play the long game now. We each have to find a way every day to keep taking it to the left. Use this holiday season to rest and re-energize, but be ready to come out fighting in January. Our mission is pretty simple. We need to take back the momentum. To do that, we need to attack the socialists formerly known as Democrats every day. If the Republicans in Congress won’t do it, it’s up to us. In January it will be time to turn up the heat.

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