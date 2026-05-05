The Morning Briefing: Gee, It's Almost Like Iran Can't Be Trusted at All

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is attending a Bob Ross Memorial "Happy Little Clouds" intensive somewhere in central Florida.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio has become the Swiss Army Knife of the Trump 47 administration. He's pinch-hitting for White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt while she's on maternity leave. Sarah wrote yesterday that President Trump is sending Rubio to Italy to calm things down with Pope Leo IV and the Italian government. Here's something from that post:
Several MSM outlets are saying that he will meet with the pope and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's foreign minister, on Thursday. He'll most likely also meet with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, and possibly even Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni herself, but the State Department didn't specify that information.
We all know the background. The pope has repeatedly criticized the United States and Israel's conflict in Iran, calling for more dialogue and peace talks — you know, the sort of thing that hasn't worked for decades.
I don't write about these brouhahas between popes and presidents. A pope being against war isn't really a stretch. It's rare to get a hard line on these things from the Vatican. Sarah is dead-on about dialogue and peace talks not working, especially when Iran is one of the parties involved.
Iran has been one of the world's worst and least trustworthy actors ever since the Islamists took over in 1979. Whatever cobbled-together regime is running things there at the moment is most likely even more unreliable than the old guard that was sent to the Great Beyond.
This is from Catherine:
The genocidal Iranian regime has just violated its ceasefire agreement again, this time by bombarding the United Arab Emirates.
Within two hours of the original U.S. ceasefire announcement, the Iranian regime had already violated it by raining missiles down on multiple neighboring countries, especially Israel. It has continued to harass and even attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz and encourage its terror proxy Hezbollah to kill and displace as many Israeli civilians as possible. Now, the UAE is again coming in for its share of cowardly Iranian regime attacks.
A big mistake a lot of people make when dealing with Islamic fanatics is that they severely underestimate the intensity of the fanaticism. Too many people in the West are naive about dealing with religious zealots and assume that there is some common ground to be found. One thing about the Jihadis is that they don't sugarcoat anything. They are very clear about wanting to destroy Israel and the West. For reasons that I will never understand, power players from Western countries tend to not believe the very clear signals coming from the Islamic fundamentalists.
The media coverage of Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion has been maddeningly irresponsible. Everything President Trump says is parsed out to the nth degree and treated with scorn and outrage. To the hacks in the mainstream media,Trump is always the bad guy. The lunatic fanatics who have been bankrolling terrorism in the Middle East for half a century get the benefit of the doubt though.
Trump has the resolve to deal with whatever is going on in Iran right now. That the delicate sensibilities of the flying monkeys in the mainstream media are being offended means he's definitely on the right track. As long as the Muslim clerics are in charge in Iran, there won't be any good faith negotiations. Trump and Company know that. The people who are afraid to be called "Islamophobic" remain the problem.
As always.
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