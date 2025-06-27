The Morning Briefing: I Need a New Bingo Card Now That Racism Causes Diabetes

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Ezzwyq was convinced that hidden turmeric was triggering his recurring nightmares of hot tubs filled with Jell-O.

Advertisement

OK, I'm just going to wrap up the week with some quick thoughts on the ever-deepening insanity of the Democratic Party. It's more than just Trump Derangement Syndrome now — almost every Democrat who has access to the media is turning the party into an ongoing cry for electroshock therapy.

Whatever it is that happened in the New York Democratic primary this week is proof that the Coastal Dems are embracing their crazy and eager to explore just how far into Straitjacket Land they can go.

We'll focus first on former congressman Jamaal "Fire Alarm" Bowman. Because the Democrats are incapable of being embarrassed by their behavior, Bowman still gets the slobber treatment from CNN as it floats around the cable ratings sewer. I'll give this to Bowman — he's consistent. Every time he gets in front of a camera, he manages to say something that makes him sound even dumber than the last time he was in the spotlight.

Matt wrote about Bowman's latest contribution to the dumbing down of the American conversation:

“We are not dealing with America's original sin and its disease of hate and racism towards black and brown people, and sexism towards women, and anti-LGBTQ sentiment,” the deranged former congressman began. “We are not dealing with that. Your colleagues in the Republican Party do not hold each other accountable when it comes to the racism that comes from the party on a consistent basis.” Bowman continued, “Listen to what I'm saying. The reason why heart disease and cancer and obesity and diabetes are bigger in the black community is because of the stress we carry from having to deal with being called the N-word directly or indirectly every day. If — if your colleagues would listen and try to learn and engage and grow, and stop being so hateful, we could have a better country.”

Advertisement

This guy's a real piece of work.

I honestly can't remember the last time I heard a white person — Republican or Democrat — use the N-word. And I know a lot of white people. I'm awash in them when I attend the double-secret Privilege Society cocktail mixers. Unless Bowman is suggesting that most rap singers are Republicans, he's really full of it.

Sadly, one of the bylaws of the Privilege Society is that I can't blame my weight gain of the last several years on anybody else. Perennial pugdester Bowman has only to look at a voter registration to find the source of his soft midsection. You know, McDonald's might want to consider rebranding French Fries as "Stress Fries," in order to add to the comfort food vibe. What have the French ever done for American minorities anyway?

I know that the rules say that a white guy isn't supposed to weigh in on anything having to do with race but, hey, once some moron tries to link racism to diabetes, all bets are off. I find the perma-victims to be exceedingly tedious. Jamaal Bowman is a former member of Congress who now runs a super PAC. The fat crybaby is practically a Rockefeller compared to me.

The race card in all its forms is beyond played out. Bowman was on CNN to discuss the alleged "Islamophobic" attacks on the terrorist commie simp Zohran Mamdani. Islamophobia isn't real. By definition, a phobia is an illogical or irrational fear. There isn't anything irrational about being afraid of people who continually say they want to kill you and frequently blow themselves up so that they can blow up their enemies. That's actually a healthy fear.

I will sleep soundly knowing that I bear no responsibility whatsoever for people who are barreling towards Type 2 diabetes by living on fried food and sugary sodas, no matter what race or ethnicity they are. Somebody should probably tell Jamaal Bowman that obesity in 21st century America isn't respecting any racial or ethnic boundaries. We're fat and we have a lot of heart attacks because we do a lot of things that make us fat and have a lot of heart attacks.

Advertisement

Blaming a bogeyman rather than embracing personal responsibility isn't going to save anyone from the rib-spreader.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence

Let's begin with this one from Andrew:

Hey Stephen, I started following you on X a month or so ago and I don't recall seeing you post a link when your pod is available.

Is there a legal reason?

I'm a little slow, but if I get a reminder like that, I will listen!

Thanks for the follow! Most of my multimedia efforts (podcasts and videos) get linked to here. Advance notice of "Five O'Clock Somewhere" is posted on the site on Mondays and alternate Fridays by my friend and co-host Stephen Green. We're on at 3 PM EDT today!

Deb writes:

Stephen,

Always informative and entertaining, you nailed it on Crockett. She is smarter than AOC though that definitely falls into the category of damning with faint praise. I'll give her this though, she is more believable pulling of the, "I'm as ignorant as all ya'll" dialect than Hillary ever was. Even Kamala-malla bang-bang was just too elitist to be able to pull it off...the cackle always escaped.

As to Leavitt's remarks, sadly-as I noted in my comment- 75 million people voted for Marxist lies or at least voted not to keep them from power. That is not mentally 'well' IMO.

Way I see it: Liberalism isn't a mental illness as some have said. Believers are too credulous and get duped by the opportunists that ideology empowers fraud. Leftism is an evil ideology supported by mentally ill nihilists.

Advertisement

These days I's are the liberals and disaffected Ds and weak-kneed Rs. And as I said tip one to the little ''g'' god of revelry.

Empty pockets

Deb, my big takeaway from your email is that Jasmine Crockett is nasty. I'm glad we cleared that up.

This is from Charles:

Massie has confused MAGA with MAGGOT. He is obviously closer to the latter

Massie gets it right about spending every so often, but my colleague David Manney did nail it about his constitutionalist of convenience shtick. Being consistent with his principles is not his strong suit.

We will finish with this from Jim:

Stephen,

Monday, 6/23/2025 I will celebrate(?) the 50th anniversary of my active duty enlistment in the US Army. But that is not the point - Here's your quote: 'I wrote in March that I was waiting for the Crockett/AOC "Congressional Dumb-Off," which I still think will happen.' I find that to be one contest for which no one wants to really watch (our IQs would drop for every minute we had to watch with the volume up), and one in which nobody wins (especially the US citizenry). I'm pretty sure I stole that assessment from a cold open of one episode of the comedy TV show - Malcolm in the Middle. However, it is still VERY true.

Keep being crazy with your own cold openings, so we all can keep from going insane!

Congratulations on the 50th anniversary, Jim! Again, I agree that Jasmine Crockett is nasty. As for the "cold openings," I am currently putting the finishing touches on a compilation book of the Sine Qua Non Sequiturs. It's quick bit of escapism to which I've added some other goofy content. The title is "Jodhpurs in the Bundt Pan — A Sine Qua Non Sequitur Journey." It should be available on Amazon before Independence Day.

Advertisement

As always, thanks to everyone who wrote in!

Everything Isn't Awful

Me, hitting a plateful of tacos after drinking a lot of beer.

chill bro its all yours damn 😔 pic.twitter.com/1h6yOOpGg5 — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) June 26, 2025

PJ Media

Me. Blue Cities Will Lead the Dems Into the Political Desert, or America Off a Cliff

Wall Street Girds Its Loins For a 'Hot Commie Summer'

#WINNING. SCOTUS Allows States to Remove Medicaid Funding to Planned Parenthood

Another Reason to Reinstate FBI Whistleblowers

It’s Not Pride Month, It’s Envy Month

Jamaal Bowman Just Went Bat Poop Crazy on CNN

Hallelujah! Here's One Classic Sitcom That Will Never Get a Reboot

I might anyway. The New Blasphemy: Thou Shalt Not Offend the Rainbow

Found Beneath Manhattan: A Piece of 1775

AI Is Quietly Rebuilding Manufacturing From the Inside Out

NYC Commie-Bigot-Idiot ‘Mayor’ Zohran Mamdani Will Be the Gift That Keeps on Giving for MAGA!

In Iran, Mass Arrests, Executions, and Everyone Is Wondering: Where Is Supreme Leader Khamenei?

The Legacy Media’s Bogus Iran Narrative Just Got Nuked

Hey, GOP: Senate Parliamentarian Isn’t Binding

Wander Franco Was Built to Fall and Baseball Helped Him Do It

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. The Democrat Theater Kids Are Playing to an Empty House

Axios Mocked for Coverage on Trump Administration's Plans to Deport Abrego Garcia Once More

LOL. 50 Cent Offers to Pay for Zohran Mamdani to Leave New York After Learning About His Tax Plan

Another Company Chooses to Invest Stateside

Oregon House Passes One Bad Bill, Kills Another

Cam&Co. Glaring Red Flags Over Maine Anti-Gun Initiative

Rhode Island Governor Signs Gun Ban Bill

Bibi: 'A Rare Moment of Opportunity ... To Expand the Circle of Peace'; UPDATE

Advertisement

When Dem Masks Drop, They Expose the Orcs Hiding Behind Them

It's not an irrational fear. Predictable: Anybody Criticizing Mamdani Is 'Islamophobic'

Cool. White House 'Daddy's Home' Video Fires Up the Internet, Triggers the Libs

Who Wants to Tell Him? Ayatollah Khamenei Finally Reappears, Declares 'Total Victory'

NYC Mayor Adams Shows He Isn't Giving Up: He's in the Game Now

Who's the animal here? Egyptian Man on His Way Home After Kicking CBP Working Dog'

GOP Grows a Spine: Sidesteps Senate Parliamentarian to Stop Food Stamps for Illegals

Oh. The Lincoln Project Thinks Pete Hegseth Is Too Emotional for the Job

VIP

VodkaPundit. Thursday Essay: Sunday's 'Midnight Hammer' Operation Launched in 1941

The Man Who Foresaw the Iranian Timebomb

What If Every Kid Had to Do This Before They Graduated?

Can Israel Break the Iran-Russia Drone Pipeline — and Give Ukraine a Fighting Chance?

The Left Was Winning the Culture War… Until They Targeted Children

If Man is the Measure of All Things, We Are Screwed

Legacy Media Freaks Out as Cash Cow Pharma Ads Threatened by Potential Trump Executive Action

Whatever Happened to World War III After We Bombed Iran?

The 'Singing Cowboy' Was Also a World War II Pilot

The Media is Desperate to Turn Trump’s Iran Strike Into An Intelligence Scandal

No, the Trump Administration Did Not Shut Down an LGBTQ Suicide Prevention Hotline

Dems Love Predators: Newsom Touts Harvey Milk for Pride Month

Around the Interwebz

‘Landman’ Casts Stefania Spampinato As Andy Garcia’s Wife In Season 2

45-hour voyage in replica canoe tests Paleolithic migration theory

The 10 Best (and Worst) States for Road Trips in Summer 2025

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Fruit and a Jug on a Table https://t.co/QDecNGGkcS pic.twitter.com/IvQO17Wrnt — Jean Metzinger (@artistmetzinger) June 12, 2025

Advertisement

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Weekend Bonus

FYI — our good friend Ed Morrissey will be joining VodkaPundit and me on today's episode of "Five O'Clock Somewhere."

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

06/26/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR FRIDAY, JUNE 27, 2025





In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV: Hearst

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Financial Times

Radio: SRN

Secondary Print: National Journal

New Media: Decrypt Media



EDT

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing

Oval Office

Closed Press



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a visit with the Foreign Ministers of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda

Oval Office

White House Press Pool

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.