Jamaal Bowman Just Went Bat Poop Crazy on CNN

Jamaal Bowman is at it again, and this time he’s managed to outdo even his own reputation for unhinged rhetoric. During a recent CNN panel discussion, the disgraced former congressman who once pulled a fire alarm to delay a vote to prevent a government shutdown — that’s right, we haven’t forgotten that — decided to offer his take on America’s supposed ills.

The topic at hand was alleged Islamophobic attacks against Zohran Mamdani, the New York City socialist mayoral candidate who just bested Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary. But Bowman, never one to let a grievance go to waste, took the opportunity to launch into a familiar, tired tirade about America’s irredeemable racism, sexism, and homophobia.

This is the standard script for the left these days: America is rotten to its core, and every problem under the sun can be traced back to some form of bigotry or another. But Bowman didn’t stop at the usual woke talking points. No, he decided to go for broke. According to Bowman, the reason black Americans have higher rates of heart disease, cancer, obesity, and diabetes isn’t due to any of the well-documented factors like genetics, socioeconomic status, diet, or access to healthcare.

“We are not dealing with America's original sin and its disease of hate and racism towards black and brown people, and sexism towards women, and anti-LGBTQ sentiment,” the deranged former congressman began. “We are not dealing with that. Your colleagues in the Republican Party do not hold each other accountable when it comes to the racism that comes from the party on a consistent basis.”

Bowman continued, “Listen to what I'm saying. The reason why heart disease and cancer and obesity and diabetes are bigger in the black community is because of the stress we carry from having to deal with being called the N-word directly or indirectly every day. If — if your colleagues would listen and try to learn and engage and grow, and stop being so hateful, we could have a better country.”

Just to show you that I’m not making this up, here’s the video:

Jamaal Bowman is something else.



"I'm a black man in America. The reason why heart disease and cancer and obesity and diabetes are bigger in the black community is because of the stress we carry from having to deal with being called the n word directly or indirectly every day." pic.twitter.com/lWlXabKVDm — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) June 26, 2025

In Bowman’s worldview, racism is the root cause of nearly every major health disparity in the black community, and according to him, it’s all from the Republican Party, and it’s so toxic, so omnipresent, that it’s literally killing people by the millions.

And this guy was a congressman?

Bowman’s claim isn’t just detached from the facts; it’s an insult to every black American who’s worked hard, made healthy choices, and succeeded despite adversity. This is grievance politics taken to a level of absurdity that would be laughable if it so many unhinged Democrats didn’t believe it.

And I could go a lot more into the racism in the Democratic Party that goes ignored, but that’s a whole other topic for another time.

