The Legacy Media’s Bogus Iran Narrative Just Got Nuked

For days now, the legacy media has been peddling the laughable narrative that President Trump’s airstrikes on Iran were little more than a fireworks show — loud, dramatic, and ultimately meaningless. Operation Midnight Hammer, the precision B-2 strike that obliterated key components of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, was dismissed by CNN and company as an empty gesture. They even paraded around a conveniently leaked “intelligence report” claiming the mission barely set Iran back a few weeks.

It was the same tired playbook: downplay the success, cast doubt on the intelligence, and pretend Trump’s decisive strike was just for show. But then reality came crashing in.

Israeli intelligence confirmed that Iran’s nuclear program was effectively dismantled. And despite the media’s breathless coverage of a vague, low-confidence U.S. intel leak suggesting minimal impact, even Iran’s own foreign ministry admitted their nuclear facilities were “badly damaged” by the U.S. strikes last weekend.

Now, we have even more proof that the strike was successful.

Rafael Grossi, head of the United Nations’ own nuclear watchdog, put the final nail in the coffin of this media myth. “I think the Iranian nuclear program has been set back significantly, significantly," he said bluntly.

Speaking to Fox News on Tuesday, Grossi elaborated, saying there was “one Iran — before June 13, nuclear Iran — and one now." The difference, he said, was “night and day.”

That’s not just a minor setback. That’s a tectonic shift in the region’s balance of power, and it’s a direct result of decisive American leadership.

The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) didn’t just rely on vague assessments or anonymous sources. They confirmed “extensive damage at several nuclear sites in Iran, including its uranium conversion and enrichment facilities.” The strikes were so effective that they caused a localized radioactive and chemical release inside the affected facilities.

Iran’s prized Natanz enrichment site, once the crown jewel of its nuclear ambitions, now bears the scars of two impact holes from the U.S. strikes, above the underground halls that had been used for both enrichment and storage.

It's important to note that these weren’t empty buildings or decoys; these were the very heart of Iran’s nuclear weapons program, and they were left in ruins.

David Albright, a leading expert from the Institute for Science and International Security, released his own battle damage assessment based on satellite imagery, IAEA reports, and Israeli Defense Forces intelligence. His conclusion? The U.S. and Israeli strikes “effectively destroyed Iran’s centrifuge enrichment program.” Albright said directly, “It will be a long time before Iran comes anywhere near the capability it had before the attack.”

So where does this leave the media’s breathless reporting about Trump’s supposed failure? In the rubble, right alongside Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

CNN and their ilk pushed a “low-confidence, top-secret” report — one that conveniently leaked just in time to undercut the Trump administration. They circled the wagons around their own, defending the indefensible and doubling down on a narrative that was always more wishful thinking than fact.

Now, with the IAEA’s own director general and independent experts confirming the devastating impact of these strikes, the left’s storyline has collapsed. The facts are undeniable: Trump’s operation didn’t just send a message; it delivered a crippling blow to one of the world’s most dangerous regimes.

