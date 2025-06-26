Another Reason to Reinstate FBI Whistleblowers

Yet another story has come out that vindicates the FBI whistleblowers from the Biden administration era, and it emphasizes the importance of reinstating these whistleblowers to end the ongoing persecution against them and to ensure there are men of integrity at the agency to implement reform.

Advertisement

It remains puzzling why the J6 warlord responsible for so many miscarriages of justice was promoted, but FBI whistleblowers are still going through hell even though the Trump administration is now in charge of the FBI. Also, strangely, the FBI is still refusing to say if it will reinstate the whistleblowers who put everything on the line to expose the weaponization of justice and undermining of the Constitution within their agency. Aren’t these exactly the sort of agents whom Kash Patel and Dan Bongino need? There is no agent more trustworthy than the one who suffered persecution and job loss to uphold his oath.

Once again, additional information has come out that confirms accusations made by the FBI whistleblowers in recent years, who have been gradually vindicated by testimonies and uncovered documentation. Ed Martin, associate deputy attorney general, shared an article Tuesday on the wide distribution of the Biden-era FBI‘s anti-Catholic memo with his own comment, “The FBI targeting Catholics was bigger than thought. Weaponized govt against ‘we the people.’ If you were hurt, tell us.” The OSV News piece he shared stated:

Advertisement

Amid an investigation into a controversial and retracted FBI memo that suggested some “radical traditionalist” Catholics pose threats of racial or ethnically motivated violence, a GOP senator alleged the FBI distributed the memo that “used anti-Catholic terminology” more widely than previously known… [Sen.] Grassley’s office June 2 released the letter as well as additional documents it said showed the controversial so-called Richmond memo, from the agency’s Virginia field office, “was widely distributed to over 1,000 FBI employees across the country before it was publicly disclosed by a whistleblower in 2023.”

The whistleblowers told us about the FBI‘s anti-Catholic persecution, and they were right.

Flashback: Exclusive: FBI Whistleblower Slams Promotion of FBI J6 Warlord

Another piece of information confirming whistleblower allegations was when Patel said FBI leadership hid evidence of Chinese interference in the 2020 election. Whistleblower Phil Kennedy replied to Patel, “Disgraced FBI executives Steve D’Antuano and ‘Drunk’ Jennifer Moore suspended me over this.”

.@RealStevefriend on the alleged 2020 China interference plot: "This is unequivocally the worst election interference on behalf of the FBI." — The Will Cain Show (@WillCainShow_) Jun 24, 2025

Advertisement

Empower Oversight founder Jason Foster posted yesterday about the endless nightmare whistleblowers still face. “We have been advocating for 10 @FBI whistleblower clients victimized by the political weaponization,” he wrote. “Most are nonpublic. Most had their clearances and paychecks yanked and have lived a Kafkaesque nightmare. They deserve justice.”

Garret O’Boyle, Marcus Allen, and Steve Friend all testified to Congress in 2023. While a fourth FBI witness was already retired, the three of them were reportedly suspended or forced out for their whistleblowing.

Kash Patel and Dan Bongino can right the wrong done by the lawless Biden-Harris administration. Integrity and patriotism merit reward.

Help us tell the truth about Democrat corruption. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.