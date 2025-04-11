Exclusive: FBI Whistleblower Slams Promotion of FBI J6 Warlord

FBI whistleblower Steve Friend, who exposed the corruption and bias in the agency’s Jan. 6 investigation, spoke out on the promotion of one of the officials responsible for that corruption in exclusive comments to PJ Media.

Many Jan. 6 protestors were not only arrested and jailed but subject to rigged trials, long periods of solitary confinement, months or years of prison without trial, let alone conviction, and even physical abuse. The FBI was a major part of that persecution, and yet Steven Jensen, its self-described J6 architect, was just promoted to head the Washington Field Office.

Jensen even bragged to Congress about his key role in orchestrating what we now know was a politically charged and highly biased campaign against Jan. 6 protestors, most of whom were peaceful and all of whom were treated as guilty even if proven innocent. Jensen also reportedly oversaw the FBI spying upon parents who attended school board meetings and traditional Catholics.

Friend explained, “Steven Jensen described himself to Congress as the architect of the FBI’s weaponized response to January 6th. His promotion to lead the Washington Field Office is like putting a fox in charge of the henhouse.” He added, “If personnel is policy, the FBI is on a troubling path.”

Friend, who is now a podcaster and best-selling author, lost his FBI job and found himself the target of outrageous federal persecution after he respectfully challenged his superiors on the unconstitutional, illegal, rigged campaign against Jan. 6-ers. Thus, he saw from the inside how disturbing Jensen and co.’s actions were. Friend’s fellow FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin noted that Jensen was exposed as a “2021 January 6th hysteric” in congressional testimony. “Jensen was the Section Chief of the Domestic Terrorism Operations Section which fixated on J6 and ran 2x DAILY calls about J6 to cops across the country,” Seraphin declared. This is a major personnel failure for FBI Director Kash Patel.

This is like promoting Anthony Fauci to head HHS. https://t.co/HBDYjTUCOS — Steve Friend (@RealStevefriend) April 9, 2025

Miranda Devine at the New York Post reported:

George Hill, a former FBI supervisory intelligence analyst, says Jensen was “the most ardent and supercharged person when it came to rounding up” J6 defendants and a true believer in Joe Biden’s domestic terrorism narrative that the riot was the worst attack on democracy since Pearl Harbor and that every Trump supporter in and around the Capitol that day was an insurrectionist, a white supremacist and probably violent. He testified to the House Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government in 2023 about a conference call in which he allegedly heard Jensen berating agents in Philadelphia who were “pushing back” on demands to “round up” J6 suspects...

"In a phone interview with The Post this week, Hill said he testified against Jensen because 'I was just horrified at the breathless manner at which he was doing this J6 roundup of so-called domestic terrorists.'"

Friend told PJ Media after Trump pardoned or commuted the sentences of all J6 prisoners, “Blanket pardons are the correct decision. Regardless of the fact pattern for any particular J6 case, the federal government made a deliberate decision to depart from its obligation to follow due process. When that happens, the justice system in a free country has no alternative but to consider cases irrevocably tainted and every defendant must go free.”

Friend and his fellow whistleblowers, who call themselves the “Suspendables,” initially supported Patel for FBI director, hoping he would enact major reform. Unfortunately, the FBI is hardly off to a stellar start with this promotion. Perhaps we'd see more drastic reform if Patel and Dan Bongino rehired the Suspendables and fired Jensen.

