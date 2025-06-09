The Morning Briefing: Los Angeles Is What Happens When the Democrats Are Left in Charge

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friend. Alswop greatly enjoys dipping the occasional grilled cheese in a righteous consommé.

So, I'm angry. The situation in Los Angeles should have every red-blooded patriot seething.

I spent almost 25 years living in the City of Angels and loved everything about it. When I left, however, I knew that the city I loved would never be there for me again. This will probably seem weird to people, but both the city of Los Angeles and the state of California had Republicans in charge when I first moved there. Sure, they were squishy Republicans, but they were Republicans nonetheless.

Very quickly — like a viral disease — the Democrats took charge of the state and the city. Everything went bad from there. Here is something that Victoria wrote about what's going on in L.A.:

Newsom, issued his coup de grace on his party's planned unrest in Los Angeles: He demanded President Donald Trump recall orders sending the California National Guard to stop the violent protests in his state. The governor said basically that he didn't need no stinking California National Guard. Newsom sent the White House a strongly worded letter demanding that President Donald Trump rescind his order to federalize the National Guard and allow the protesters to continually commit acts of arson, beat up ICE officers, surround police cars, set strip malls on fire, and issue threats. "We didn't have a problem until Trump got involved," said Newsom in his signature glottal fry while completely ignoring history and the weekend's activities.

As always, Newsom was wrong about everything.

Los Angeles is falling apart because the Democrats have no respect for the rule of law. They actually champion criminals and lawlessness. It's their raison d'être. The riots in Los Angeles are precisely what House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has been urging the Democratic base to do. He should be locked up along with all of the rioters. As I wrote last week: Arrest all the Democrats.

They get away with violence like this in blue states because they make it difficult for patriots to arm and protect themselves. Democrats want the populace to be defenseless. They don't have any ideas that the good people of the Republic will vote for, so they want to force them upon us, Soviet-style.

President Trump has handled the situation well thus far. I'm of the "Let's iron fist these idiots" opinion, but I know that's not yet warranted. Well, I think it's warranted, but I know that there are steps to be taken before we get there.

What is happening in Los Angeles is exactly what is going to happen in every city where the Democrats are in control. Goodbye Denver. So long, Minneapolis. Hasta la vista Chicago. There isn't any amount of overreach for President Trump right now. I hope he will use every means of force to shut these people down.

Forever.

Everything Isn't Awful

This little bird refuses to leave the hand of its rescuer.. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/LsJhiLgbBd — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 8, 2025

Gavin Newsom Told Trump to Get Troops Out of California. Then, All Hell Broke Loose in L.A.

The L.A. Riots and Democrats' Long History of Political Violence

You Won't Believe What the Media Is Saying About the Anti-ICE Riots

Who's Paying for the Violent L.A. Protests Against ICE? You Are. And It Gets Worse From There

WATCH: The Shirtless Psycho in a Minivan at the L.A. Riots

Schlichter. Democrats' Man Trouble

The Social Media Reactions Mocking CA Dems Over the Anti-ICE Mayhem in LA Was Spectacular

DO IT. Newsom Just Dared Tom Homan and Trump to Arrest Him

Terrorist Chants Heard During LA Riots

With SCOTUS Deadline At Hand, Will DOJ End Prosecution of Pot-Smoking Gun Owner?

Survey says....Backpacking Writer Asks Whether You Should Carry a Gun on the Trail or Not

Michigan Democrats Target Home-Built Guns

Kilmar Abrego Garcia is Back in the US and Facing Charges

'Mostly Peaceful' 2.0: Another Great Moment in Protection Racket Media (Update)

Taxpayer-Funded Riots: Here's What We Found When We Followed the Money in Los Angeles

The Blame for Every Single Second of LA Chaos Can Be Laid Directly at the Feet of Biden, Newsom & Co.

Democrat-Supported Pro-Illegal Alien Rioters Spit on and Set Ablaze American Flags in LA (WATCH)

VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: He Broke Into Mar-a-Lago to Preach a Little Gospel and Marry Kai

The Turn at Midway: When the Cards Finally Fell Our Way

What Nathan Hale and D-Day Soldiers Had in Common

When Jokes Become Crimes: Brazil's Censorship Is the Left's Blueprint

MSNBC Breaks Irony Meter With Weird, Cringe 'Animal Farm' Segment

Democrats Can't Rewrite Their Abrego Garcia Blunder

Baseball's Achilles: When Velocity Becomes a Curse

Another 'Summer of Love' Courtesy of the Radical Left

The Latest 'Impractical Jokers' Is Being Made In Lithuania

Microsoft dives into the handheld gaming PC wars with the Asus ROG Xbox Ally

The Official Languages Found in the Most Countries of the World, Mapped

