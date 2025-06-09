WATCH: The Shirtless Psycho in Minivan at the L.A. Riots

A shirtless man driving a silver minivan drove dangerously close to protesters, doing donuts — who knew a minivan could even do that — driving on sidewalks, and proceeding on a high-speed jaunt through the city.

Cameras first spotted in him an area where protesters seemed to be gathered Sunday night around burning dumpster fires in the middle of the street.

Crazy footage from the LA riot of a guy in a minivan trying to run over rioters.



From the YouTube channel Smoke and Scan.



Sheriff eventually caught him and arrested him. pic.twitter.com/HU4HegZEBF — CoreyBorealis (@borealis_corey) June 9, 2025

The driver of the silver minivan has been arrested and taken into custody by LA County sheriff after a wild dangerous spree around the city. pic.twitter.com/JiXcEZvhN4 — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) June 9, 2025

LA riots: Multiple views of the erratic shirtless man driving the silver mini van moments prior to his arrest.



Live Video / Audio: @AgendaFreeTV @lookner & AXN News pic.twitter.com/jqAguLHeSk — Squid Ink (@SquidDidlyDoDah) June 9, 2025

Protesters, apparently believing he was not on their side, began throwing rocks at the van, and at one point shattered a window. No one really knows whether this guy had even taken sides. Some speculated that he was on drugs or mentally ill. In the fog of a riot, it's impossible to know at this point.

He then left that area and continued to drive recklessly at a high rate of speed, going onto sidewalks and hitting someone on a bicycle.

At one point, he exited his vehicle, appeared to inspect a dumpster in the middle of the street, and then returned to the van to continue his race through the streets of L.A.— all while being followed by police and news helicopters.

Eventually, he parked the van in what appeared to be a residential area, exited the vehicle, and then opened the back door to retrieve what looked like a black trench coat. He shook it out a few times, purportedly to remove glass from the broken window.

Then, he crossed the street and opened the doors of a vehicle across the street, seeming to be familiar with it. He apparently didn't like what he saw there and crossed back toward his own van. Suddenly, police swooped in and arrested the psycho without incident. Shockingly, that was the first police presence he encountered during his entire trip through the city.

