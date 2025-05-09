The Morning Briefing: You Know, a Letitia James Perp Walk Sure Would Be Fun to See

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Gellentüundt threw caution to the wind when exploring the possibilities of artisanal Spam and cheese molds.

When thinking about the parade of people who perverted the justice system in an attempt to keep President Trump off of the 2024 ballot it is difficult to pick the most despicable of the bunch. They're all execrable people who tried to interfere in a presidential election and drive the country off of a communist cliff, after all.

Because they really thought that they were going to get away with it, they were all annoyingly smug.

Today we are going to focus on one of the worst of the worst, New York Attorney General Letitia James. She's an awful woman whose Trump Derangement Syndrome makes her ugly inside and out. It also turns out that she's a bit corrupt. The more we find out about her, the worse it gets. The good news is that there may be some consequences in the offing.

This is from something that Matt wrote yesterday:

The FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Albany, N.Y., have opened a criminal investigation into allegations of mortgage fraud involving New York Attorney General Letitia "No One Is Above the Law" James, a source with direct knowledge of the probe confirmed to The New York Post. The investigation, initially revealed by the Albany Times Union, comes on the heels of a formal referral to the Justice Department by Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte, who last month urged prosecutors to examine James’s conduct. “This investigation into Letitia James is a critical step toward delivering justice,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) said in a statement. “I remain committed to exposing corruption in New York, defending constitutional rights, and holding the state’s failed Democrat leadership accountable.”

Political corruption in New York is nothing new. That makes any allegations against James plausible.

The big difference between the current Department of Justice and the previous one is that it's actually going after people who have broken the law, rather than just making things up to persecute political enemies. The Dems don't see it that way, of course. They say that Trump is weaponizing the DOJ. They are known for their projection issues.

There is no guarantee that James will ultimately be held accountable for her fraudulent ways. Perennially crooked politicians like her tend to find ways out of criminal situations, especially when they're in a position to call in a lot of favors. People who hold powerful offices and claim that "no one is above the law" when going after their political enemies don't really believe that applies to themselves.

It would restore some faith in our institutions to see Letitia James get her comeuppance and lose her job in the process. The problem in places like New York, as we've seen, is that there is always a worse Democrat waiting in the wings. Kathy Hochul, anyone?

Maybe, however, if enough of the corruptocrats are weeded out their farm system will be permanently depleted.

It's a nice thought.

POPE STUFF

Shining gold and white tonight in honor of Pope Leo XIV, the first American Pope.



📷: @DanTVusa pic.twitter.com/Kz28tq5T9S — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) May 8, 2025

The Chicago Sun-Times found a photo of Pope Leo, Robert Prevost, at the 2005 World Series against the Astros pic.twitter.com/oNcqpRC5Ry — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) May 9, 2025

The Mailbag of Magnificence

Let us begin with this point that Tim raises:

Notwithstanding my utter contempt for this dreg from NC, the coverage of all of this begs an important question pertaining to Empty Chrome Dome Boasberg appointing a U.S. Attorney: HOW is it constitutionally permissible for a member of the judicial branch to make an appointment to a position that is PURELY executive in its functions, i.e., a prosecuting attorney? It would appear to me - as one who has read our organic law and routinely litigates constitutional claims - that this is the epitome of a violation of separation of powers.

I thought that I would share this to see if anyone else wants to weigh in. Most of my legal experience is as a defendant during my roaring twenties. I just know that Tillis's principled stands are always remarkably principle-free. He's a cancer in the party.

David in Minnesota writes:

Mr Kruiser,

I divorced my first wife after she left me for someone else. One of the lines she kept saying was, “All my life I’ve done what I thought was expected of me. Now I’m doing something for me.” I’ve had a couple friends with similar experiences tell me they heard the same lines I did. Since Michelle said the same thing I’m going to predict that she has already left Barack for someone else.

Love your column

Thank you!

Women who talk like that sound to me like they would be selfish nightmares as mothers. They're the kinds of mothers who schedule a lot of activities for their kids because they really don't want to be around them. Michelle Obama strikes me as having zero maternal instincts or skills. As for whether she and The Lightbringer have split up, I wouldn't wish divorce on anyone.

We will finish with this from George:

Kruiser,

As much as I enjoy your Sine Qua Non Sequitur and Everything Isn't Awful, I really miss Bee Me and (to a lesser extent) Trump Broke Him/Her/Xer. Why haven't you had them lately?

Still enjoying every briefing

Thank you, George. I don't know if the two segments are gone forever. Regarding the Bee, I felt that it had been mailing it in a lot lately, then it had a couple of posts when Pope Francis died that I thought were ridiculous and I'm not in the mood for stuff like that these days (which will be explained in a video that I'm posting later today). Let's just say that the segment is in a timeout.

As for the other one, I needed a break from having to look for even more examples of how the Left has gone mad. I hadn't originally intended it to be an everyday thing. I'll probably start throwing in one or two a week again soon.

Thanks to all who wrote in!

Everything Isn't Awful

Elephants protect their caregiver from the rain and make sure she’s ok pic.twitter.com/WZi9u2RtZV — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) May 8, 2025

New York Attorney General Letitia James Now Under Federal Investigation

