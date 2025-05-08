Sources Say the Biden Crime Family Is Going Broke

Matt Margolis | 5:49 PM on May 08, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Aww, now isn’t this nice? The Biden crime family is facing a serious cash crunch now that its patriarch is out of power and the influence-peddling machine has ground to a halt. 

As we previously reported, on Thursday, Joe and Jill Biden made a live appearance on “The View” in New York City, and according to Mark Halperin, the move is part of a broader effort to rehabilitate Joe Biden’s image after a disastrous first 100 days back in private life. “There’s a story in Politico today that says they’ve hired the former Pentagon spokesperson to manage the Biden comeback,” Halperin said. “Joe Biden wants to be out there… He wants to speak out against Donald Trump. He wants to defend his reputation.”

Halperin also noted that Politico is reporting the Trump administration plans to release audio of Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur, the one that led Hur to describe Biden as “an elderly man with a poor memory.” But Halperin offered a blunt insight from someone close to the family: “I talked to someone very familiar with the Bidens, and I think they've pointed out something that I'm gonna say now, that to me, is the explanation, or at least part of the explanation, which is Biden Inc. has collapsed.”

He didn’t sugarcoat the financial rot. “All those Biden grandkids had a lavish lifestyle, which they very much liked. Hunter made hundreds of thousands, millions of dollars. Joe, as a former president, is not in a position to get the same kind of paid speeches, corporate boards, book deals.”

“Wait, wait, wait! The paintings aren’t worth a lot?” Sean Spicer quipped.

Recommended: New York Attorney General Letitia James Now Under Federal Investigation

“The grift is over,” Spicer observed. “The big guy’s not getting his cut anymore, and that’s a problem. I get it; they’ve lived a very lavish lifestyle. There’s the beach house. I gotta imagine the property taxes aren't cheap. Uh, they're used to a certain lifestyle, but not just them. To your point, the whole family was coming from one source and they lost their USAID funding basically.”

Of course, we all know the “source” was the global network of influence built while Joe Biden was vice president and continued into his presidency. But that operation doesn’t function without power, and now, without it, the Bidens are scrambling to find new income.

“They were pulling in $10 million a year, maybe more,” Halperin estimated. “What’s Biden Inc. pulling in today?”

That really puts Biden’s decision to seek a second term into perspective, doesn’t it?

Spicer was just as candid: “No one wants to know what he thinks. Number two, he doesn’t know what he thinks, and that’s a bigger problem.”

Even Biden’s future prospects as a paid speaker are bleak. “You don’t think the Washington Speakers Bureau looked at him and said, ‘That guy needs to be flown all over the country giving $800,000 speeches’?” Halperin asked sarcastically. 

Spicer replied, “No. I think they looked at him and said, ‘We’ll get back to you after the company retreat.’”

As for the prospects of a presidential library — a traditional source of prestige and fundraising — Halperin was blunt: “He’s not a good fundraiser, and the donors are not currently in love with him.”

So the Biden crime family is out of gas, out of influence, and running on fumes. The free ride is over — and the scramble for relevance (and revenue) has begun.

