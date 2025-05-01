The Morning Briefing: Tim Walz Still Believes MSM's ¿Quién Es Más Macho? Shtick About Him

Stephen Kruiser | 12:20 AM on May 01, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is spending the day teaching full-contact Minecraft to itinerant cheese workers. 

Advertisement

I have spent a lot of time since 2020 writing about the flying monkeys in the mainstream media's exercises in creative fiction when propping up prominent Democrats. While they have been doing that seemingly forever, of course, they really took it to new untethered lows in service of the almost lifelike Joe Biden during the COVID election. 

Prior to that, the MSM propagandists would attempt to build a fictionalized biography of a Democrat around at least one kernel of truth, no matter how small. In 2020, they created a kind, thoughtful, and accomplished Joe Biden who had never existed. There was a body of evidence almost half of a century long to blow the "kindly grandfather" narrative out of the water, but the leftist scribes didn't care. Orange Man Bad had to go, and they were going to write whatever stories they needed to in order to sell Biden to people in flyover country who didn't spend all day on the internet. 

That was obviously good practice for the lying that they would have to do about Biden the entire time he was in office. When it finally became impossible for them to pretend that Sir Sniffsalot was functional, they had to turn their now polished creative writing skills to creating a Kamala Harris who wasn't there. With Harris, they couldn't fall back on her age or a mysterious childhood stutter to provide even a little cover for the fact that she was unable to string together three coherent sentences in a row. Not to worry, the intrepid faux journos were master storytellers by then. 

Or so they thought. It didn't really work out well for them. 

Part of creating the Kamala Harris fiction out of whole cloth involved turning her running mate Tim Walz into a believable human being. They pitched him as some sort of testosterone-laden man's man who disenfranchised males would flock to. It was a story so patently absurd that only one person in America bought it — Tim Walz. 

Advertisement

Matt wrote yesterday about a speech Walz gave earlier in the week:

Speaking at Harvard Kennedy School on Monday night, Walz claimed his role on the failed Democratic ticket was to make white guys who watch football feel comfortable voting Democrat. Because nothing says "masculine appeal" quite like a guy who prances around at campaign events like an overeager cheerleader and insists that tampons belong in boys' restrooms.

Look, I knew I was on the ticket, I would argue, because we did a lot of amazing progressive things in Minnesota to improve people's lives," he said. "But I also was on the ticket, quite honestly, because I could code talk to white guys watching football, fixing their truck, doing that, that I could put them at ease. I was the permission structure to say, 'Look you can do this and vote for this,' and and you look across those swing states with the exception of Minnesota, we didn't get enough of those votes.”

There may never have been a more perfect, "Who wants to tell him?" moment in the history of lack of self awareness. 

The average participant in a septuagenarian ladies golf foursome at The Villages isn't as low-T as Tim Walz. He's an unfortunate cross between Heat Miser in "The Year Without a Santa Claus" and Tom Arnold if he'd ever roomed with his five favorite cocaine dealers. Girls watching football would kick Tim Walz's butt. Guys watching football would give him a swirly to revive him, then give him back to the girls to beat up some more. 

Walz was on the ticket for the same reason Biden ran with His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama: Democrats love their diversity just as long as it isn't too diverse. Fortunately for America, but unfortunately for the Dems, Harris is no Obama and Walz is an even bigger idiot than 2008 Joe Biden. 

Advertisement

We don't need to let him on that little secret, though. The man's got rakes to step on, after all. 

(I couldn't find a video of the SNL ¿Quién es Más Macho? skit from 1979 that I was sure we could legally use. There is a so-so version of it here.)

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!  

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Europe Just Proved Trump Right About NATO

Former Marxist, Conservative Icon David Horowitz, Dead at 86

David Horowitz Cracked the Leftist Code

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. This California Dem Wants to Legalize $25K Welfare Fraud

Elon Musk, (Half of) a Grateful Nation Thanks You

Arrest 'em all. Woke Judge Tramples Law With New Border Enforcement Ruling

With Election Over, Canada Seeks Trade Deal Day With Trump

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. New York Just Took a Big Step Toward State-Sponsored Suicide

Winning: China Caves to Trump on Tariffs Again

The Battle for Mitch McConnell’s Senate Seat Might Get More Interesting

Your Nest Thermostat May Be About to Become a Decoration

What Is Going on With the Virginia GOP?!

Economic News Good, Bad, and Optimistic

Meghan Markle Fancies Herself a Princess. William Will Have the Last Laugh.

Jesse Watters Humiliates Jessica Tarlov in Heated Debate Over MS-13 Gangmember

Stossel. Good Intentions: Bad Results

Townhall Mothership

Advertisement

Schlichter. Don’t Believe the Anti-Trump Propaganda

Third Time's the Charm? Stacey Abrams May Be Planning to Run for Governor Yet Again

+1. In Another Win for Trump, Senate Resolution on Tariffs Fails

John Bolton and His Weird, Funny Mustache Had This to Say About Pete Hegseth

A Closer Look at the 2025 NRA Officers Election

Cam&Co. Grassroots Activists and Armed Citizens

New York City Food Vendor Shot in 'Gun-Free Zone'

¡Que bien! Trump Outrage Du Jour: Requiring That Truck Drivers Habla Inglés

DEI is Being Written Out of Corporate Filings

Um...Michelle Obama: 'That Warms My Heart as a Black Man'

👏👏Delicious: Kash Patel Dishes Out Harsh Punishments to FBI Agents Who Knelt During George Floyd Riots

Bill Belichick Accuses ‘60 Minutes’ of ‘Selectively' Editing Bizarre Interview; CBS Has Now Hit Back

New: Second Petition for Restraining Order Against Deported MS-13 Gang Member Surfaces

Scott Wiener Upset LGBTQ Overrepresented on Sex Offender Registry

HOT TAKE ALERT: New York Times Discovers Christians Wear Cross Necklaces

Abby D. Phillip Celebrates 'NewsNight's Great CNN Ratings, Tweeters Explain Why

VIP

Why Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre's Life — and Death — Matter

Bearded Lady Freaks Out Over Starbucks' Perfectly Reasonable Dress Code

Whiskey Wednesday: My Conversation With Randall Sullivan of Bourbon Real Talk

Refactoring American Public Education

MS-13 Criminals and the Crisis of Leaders Who Hate America

Trump's Tariff Strategy: A Masterclass in Economic Leverage

Progressives Are Wonderful People. Just Ask Them

Homan, Trump Will Save Taxpayers Billions by Deporting Illegals

Surprising New Twist in New Year’s Day Terror Attack in New Orleans

Advertisement

Democrats Are Conveniently Forgetting Biden’s Economic Legacy

Disagreements Over Medicaid Cuts Could Doom Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

Around the Interwebz

Reba McEntire on ‘Happy’s Place,’ ‘The Voice’ and Her Superstar Singing Career

Fortnite will return to iOS after court slams Apple’s “obvious cover-up”

Scientists Capture First Footage of Ancient Coelacanth in Its Natural Habitat

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

"Benedict Arnold slept with George Washington..."

POTUS Press Today

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE
FOR THURSDAY, MAY 1, 2025
THE FIRST 100 DAYS: RESTORING COMMON SENSE


In-Town Pool 
TV Corr & Crew: NBC
Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty
Print: HuffPost
Radio: AP
Secondary TV Corr & Crew: CNBC
Secondary Print: Daily Mail
New Media: Just The News

Out-of-Town Travel Pool 
TV Corr & Crew: NBC
Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters
Print: The Independent
Radio: NPR
Secondary TV Corr & Crew: NewsNation
Secondary Print: WSJ
New Media: Daily Signal

EDT
8:00 AM                  In-Town Pool Call Time
3:55 PM                    Out-of-Town Pool Call Time

11:00 AM                THE PRESIDENT participates in a National Day of Prayer Event 
Rose Garden
Pre-Credentialed Media

12:00 PM               THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing
Oval Office
Closed Press

2:00 PM               THE PRESIDENT participates in a Swearing-In Ceremony for the Ambassador to the Italian Republic
Oval Office
Closed Press

5:00 PM               THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route Joint Base Andrews
South Lawn
Open Press

5:10 PM               THE PRESIDENT arrives Joint Base Andrews
Joint Base Andrews
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

5:20 PM               THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Tuscaloosa National Airport
Joint Base Andrews
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

CDT
6:15 PM               THE PRESIDENT arrives Tuscaloosa National Airport
Tuscaloosa National Airport
Pre-Credentialed Media

6:25 PM               THE PRESIDENT departs Tuscaloosa National Airport en route the Coleman Coliseum at the University of Alabama
Tuscaloosa National Airport
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

6:35 PM               THE PRESIDENT arrives the Coleman Coliseum at the University of Alabama
Coleman Coliseum at the University of Alabama
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

7:00 PM               THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at the University of Alabama Commencement
Coleman Coliseum at the University of Alabama
Pre-Credentialed Media

7:55 PM               THE PRESIDENT departs the Coleman Coliseum at the University of Alabama en route Tuscaloosa National Airport
Coleman Coliseum at the University of Alabama
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

8:05 PM               THE PRESIDENT arrives Tuscaloosa National Airport
Tuscaloosa National Airport
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

8:15 PM               THE PRESIDENT departs Tuscaloosa National Airport en route Palm Beach International Airport
Tuscaloosa National Airport
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

EDT
10:50 PM               THE PRESIDENT arrives Palm Beach International Airport
Palm Beach International Airport
Pre-Credentialed Media

11:00 PM               THE PRESIDENT departs Palm Beach International Airport en route Mar-a-Lago
Palm Beach International Airport
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

11:15 PM               THE PRESIDENT arrives Mar-a-Lago
Mar-a-Lago
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

Briefing Schedule
8:30 AM                      Press Briefing by the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller on Restoring Common Sense
James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
On Camera

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. 

Read more by Stephen Kruiser
Categories: NEWS & POLITICS MORNING BRIEFING

Recommended

Jesse Watters Humiliates Jessica Tarlov in Heated Debate Over MS-13 Gangmember Matt Margolis
Holy Crap! Is Elon Musk About to Be Ousted As Tesla CEO? Matt Margolis
The Battle for Mitch McConnell’s Senate Seat Might Get More Interesting Matt Margolis
Europe Just Proved Trump Right About NATO Stephen Green
The Significance of the Darien Gap Sarah Anderson
Meghan Markle Fancies Herself a Princess. William Will Have the Last Laugh. Sarah Anderson

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Spain’s Blackout: They Did the South Park Meme
Trump’s DoJ Does an About-FACE on Biden’s Religious Persecutions, and the Left Can’t Handle it
Monroe Warned Us About the Importance of Education. Now We Have a Crisis.
Advertisement