Meghan Markle Fancies Herself a Princess. William Will Have the Last Laugh.

Meghan Markle, American Duchess of Nothing, appeared as a guest on her "first ever" podcast, The Jamie Kern Lima Show, on Monday, promoting her favorite topic: herself. Full disclosure: I haven't listened to it in its entirety. I took one for the team when I watched her Netflix program and wrote about it, and I can only handle so much. But I have seen clips and snippets, and it sounds like it was mostly filled with her typical narcissism and self-importance tossed about and thrown into a world salad that even Kamala Harris could envy.

Advertisement

Where to start? Maybe with the part about how she chooses what designer outfit to wear each day based on how it might help save women from human trafficking or… something like that…

M:"I speak through the clothes that I wear!" pic.twitter.com/O4xeha1sbY — That 1 (@ihtiandrs12) April 29, 2025

She also managed to offend soldiers around the world by comparing life in the British Royal Family to being "in the trenches."

Meghan Markle compared dating a Prince, moving into his cottage located on Palace grounds paid for by taxpayers to trenches



Let me remind everyone, Meghan moved into Harry’s taxpayer funded house within 2 months of them dating pic.twitter.com/WRdjpDlmqu — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) April 29, 2025

There's one part that was almost sweet — the part where she talks about how she sends emails to her kids "almost every night" to keep reminders of rare moments they might otherwise forget. She plans to give them access to the emails when they're grown in hopes that they can "look back and go 'oh my gosh, she just loved us so much.'" That's kind of a weird way to word that, right? Like she wants her kids to think she was the best? Wouldn't most people say I'm doing this to show my kids how much I loved them?

Weirdly it becomes a competition where Meghan’s kids have to admit she showed the most love of anyone ever.



Measured, for some reason, by sheer volume of emails.

pic.twitter.com/BMfgV2AA46 — Nick Dixon (@nickdixoncomic) April 30, 2025

Advertisement

She also goes on about how much her husband, Prince Harry, loves her. Again, it's not about how much she loves him; it's how much he loves her. "It's not something to be taken for granted when you have a partner, a spouse, who is just so behind you. H, that man loves me so much," she said. And if that wasn't bad enough, she compares their relationship to the old video game "Super Mario Bros."

"When you get to the final, final level and they go, 'Slay the dragon, save the princess,' I'm like, that's my husband," she said. She, of course, is the princess in this scenario. Did this dimwit forget that her husband was the member of the royal family, not her? After all, she claimed at one point she didn't even know who they were. (Sure, sure.)

Because for someone who seemed so anxious to distance herself from her in-laws, she sure does love to flaunt that royal status that means absolutely nothing here in the United States. She signs everything, "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex." She even corrected Mindy Kaling on that dumb Netflix show when she called her "Meghan Markle.'

"You know I'm Sussex now," she said with an air of superiority, leaving even Kaling, who I think is a terrific actress, unable to hide her shock.

But wait, it gets worse, and this part has half of the United Kingdom in an uproar this week. From what I understand, the podcast host showed a photo of a gift basket that her "friend" Meghan sent, and the gift card attached said "With the compliments of H.R.H. The Duchess of Sussex."

Advertisement

First of all, I always send my friends gift baskets with such impersonal notes — "with the compliments of," what is that? — but second, in case you don't know, "H.R.H." stands for "Her Royal Highness." Since it was a personal gift to this podcast host, I'm guessing old Megs didn't want it to become public, but oh well, too late.

For our VIPs: Can We Start by Deporting Harry and Meghan?

Not only does this prove that Meghan is still using the royal family for clout (not that we didn't already know that), but she's also breaking the rules that she agreed to when she and Harry struck a deal with Queen Elizabeth II that allowed them to step away from their royal duties. "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the royal family," Buckingham Palace announced when that happened back in 2020.

A source close to Meghan says that she only uses the title privately and not commercially. However, legal sources in the United Kingdom say that the deal was that it shouldn't be used at all.

And it's something the queen, whom Meghan and Harry claim to have loved so dearly, felt very strongly about, too. "You work for the monarchy, the monarchy doesn’t work for you," she reportedly told them. It's actually a pretty hot topic in the British media today.

Well, King Charles may be too much of a softie to do anything about Harry and Meghan, but if the rumors are true, future King William will give them what they should have gotten all along. The Daily Beast reports that William "loathes and despises Harry and Meghan with every bone in his body, he believes they have betrayed everything the family stands for and the idea that they are using their royal status as a calling card will enrage him."

Advertisement

Charles has supposedly "lost control" of the dopey duo, according to a "royal insider," and when William is king, he will find a way to officially strip them of their titles. I'm not usually a fan of anonymous sources, but these royal insiders almost always turn out to be right, especially when it comes to Harry and Meghan.

Here at PJ Media, we're growing, and we'd like you to help us continue. I know it gets old when everyone is asking for money, but right now, you can become a PJ Media VIP member for only $1.63 a month less than $20 a year. You can't beat that price, plus you gain some perks for yourself.

Just click this link to sign up and use the code word FIGHT to ensure you get the best possible deal. We can't wait for you to join us.