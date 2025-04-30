This California Dem Wants to Legalize $25K Welfare Fraud

It can't be easy being a Democrat politician, particularly a California Democrat.

Every single day, whether they're in the mood to or not, a Democrat elected official has to look at the world around them and ask themselves the exact same question: "What is the stupidest possible thing a person could do to harm themselves or society at large, and how can my party make it easier or even incentivize them to do it? I mean, in ways we haven't already done a thousand times."

Advertisement

That can't be easy, particularly in California, where they've gotten their way for so long that they thought that Kamala Harris would be very well-liked in the rest of the nation.

It's like training for the Olympics, the work these people put in, day in and day out.

Enter, stage left, California Democrat state senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas, who recently surveyed the rubble of her Los Angeles County district and said to herself, "I know just how to make this rubble bounce."

Smallwood-Cuevas just introduced SB560, also known as the Legalized Welfare Fraud Bill, or at least it should be. According to L.A.-based Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, SB560 "would decriminalize welfare fraud below an amount of $25,000."

What's stealing a measly $24,999 among friends? Honestly, it could happen to anyone, and, if SB560 becomes law, it probably will.

If I'm being completely honest, almost anyone could have come up with legalizing five-figure welfare fraud. But Smallwood-Cuevas is a particularly hardworking and creative Democrat, so she didn't end things there. Under SB560, prosecutions for attempted welfare fraud would be prohibited, and it would also become illegal to prosecute someone for perjury if they accidentally got charged for welfare fraud and then lied to prosecutors about it.

Advertisement

"Sorry you didn't get away with your welfare fraud this time, Bucko, but that was a real nice story you made up and better luck next time," isn't how DAs approach these things in the rest of the country, but this is California we're talking about.

SB560 essentially provides one of those personal force fields from "Dune" to protect welfare cheats from pretty much anything except for slow-moving knives and laser blasts. Not that I'm advocating stabbing or laser-blasting welfare cheats. Or at least not yet.

Not to be outdone, Assemblyman Nick Schultz and his fellow Democrats on the Public Safety Committee this week blocked "a proposal that would make it a felony to purchase 16 and 17-year-old children for sex."

You have to ask yourself, "Why?" Why would Democrats proactively encourage welfare cheats and even would-be welfare cheats? Why would they block a bill making it a felony to traffic a 16-year-old girl for sex?

I already told you. If there's a way to legalize or incentivize bad behavior, they will find it. And if they control a legislature in large enough numbers, they will enact it and award themselves bonus points for absurdity or being just plain wrong.

Advertisement

It can't be easy always finding creative new ways to make things worse, and yet they never struggle to find fresh faces like Lola Smallwood-Cuevas or Nick Schultz to blaze those trails to societal suicide.

They're the hardest-working people in politics.

What a shame, right?

Recommended: Amazon Just Backed Down So Fast That It'll Give You Whiplash