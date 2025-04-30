The Battle for Mitch McConnell’s Senate Seat Might Get More Interesting

Earlier this year, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced his intention to retire. Now, Scott Jennings, the CNN commentator who's become a conservative sensation for his epic takedowns of liberal talking heads, isn't shutting down rumors about a potential Senate run in Kentucky.

At the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Jennings played it coy when asked about his political aspirations. "Man, the internet's a crazy place. Long way until next May," he told Fox News Digital, in what can only be described as the most non-denial denial I’ve seen this year.

But here's where it gets interesting. Jennings, who used to advise McConnell's campaigns, indicated that Kentucky's next senator needs to be a Trump ally. He explicitly stated that the Senate seat "ought to be in the hands ultimately of somebody who's going to help Donald Trump execute on the president's agenda."

Jennings has been crushing it lately. At Trump's recent rally in Michigan celebrating 100 days in office, the president himself acknowledged Jennings's fierce defense of the MAGA agenda on CNN. Trump even invited him to address the crowd, where Jennings delivered this epic burn to the Left: "I got to get a farm in Michigan, because when you own as many Libs as I do, you gotta get a place to put 'em all!"

The Kentucky race is already heating up with candidates throwing their hats into the ring.

Currently, Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., and former Kentucky Attorney General David Cameron are in the race for the seat on the Republican side. There has also been speculation that Kentucky businessman Nate Morris, a close ally of Vice President JD Vance, will hop into the race. In the Democratic primary, Kentucky House Minority Leader Pamela Stevenson is in the race. Trump won the state by a wide margin in November and it is generally considered a red state, with the notable exception of Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. The 83-year-old McConnell, who has regularly butted heads with the president despite also receiving high praise from Trump, said in February he would not run for re-election after being in the seat since the 1980s. As for Jennings, who was initially floated as a potential pick for the White House press secretary role before Karoline Leavitt was chosen, he was formerly a top advisor to McConnell and served in the George W. Bush administration. He has also advised several other campaigns and is the founding partner of RunSwitch, which is advertised as "Kentucky’s largest PR and public affairs firm."

The timing couldn't be more critical. After McConnell's retirement announcement in February, Kentucky needs a strong conservative voice who can be the ally that Trump needs to implement his America First agenda.

"Politics is a team sport," Jennings noted. "The president's the head of our team and I think eventually he'll need to weigh in here on who he thinks is the best to help him execute on his agenda."

Given Jennings' rising star status and his alignment with Trump's vision for America, don't be surprised if we see him throwing his hat in the ring. The real question is: will Trump give him the nod?

Perhaps. But I can tell you one thing: if he runs, he’s got my support.

