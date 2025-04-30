Trump Brings CNN Pundit on Stage at Epic Rally Celebrating 100 Days

President Donald Trump’s 100-day rally in Michigan was packed with MAGA hats, roaring cheers, more than a few sharp jabs at the media, and, of course, touting his accomplishments.

“This is the best — they say — hundred-day start of any president in history, and everyone is saying it," he said. "We're just we've just gotten started. You haven't even seen anything yet. It's all just kicking in.”

Trump continued, “And week by week, we're ending illegal immigration. We're taking back our jobs and protecting our great American auto workers and all of our workers, frankly.”

But one of the most unexpected moments came when CNN political commentator Scott Jennings, long known for being one of the few semi-sane voices on the liberal network, took the stage and delivered a one-liner that brought the house down.

Trump, in vintage form, spotted Jennings in the crowd and didn’t hold back with the praise.

“We have a man here that I don’t know, but he’s defending me all the time on CNN,” Trump told the crowd. “And he defends me really well, but he can’t go too far because if he goes too far, he’ll get fired.”

The crowd laughed as Trump continued, describing Jennings’ balancing act on the anti-Trump network: “I said, you’re amazing. You can take it right to the edge. And he really does a good job. He’s not allowed to go any further. He would be off, you know, if he really went totally crazy, which he’d like to do.”

Then, with typical Trumpian flair, he called Jennings out. “Where’s Scott? Where are you, Scott? Come here, Scott. This guy, really, I’ve watched him for years. I don’t know him, but he likes Trump.”

Jennings took the stage with a grin, aware that this was not CNN’s safe-space studio. Trump teased, “Oh, CNN, this is the end of Scott. No? Who cares? Don’t worry. We’ll take care of you, Scott.”

And then came the mic-drop moment that had the entire arena howling.

“Michigan,” Jennings said, pausing for effect. “We were flying in here today, and I said, 'Look at these farms.' I gotta get a farm in Michigan because when you own as many libs as I do, you gotta get a place to put them all.”

“Our golden age has only just begun,” Trump said at the end of the rally. “We are one people, one family, and one glorious nation under God. We will never give in. We will never give up. We will never back down. We will never ever surrender. We will fight, fight, fight, and we will win, win, win. Together, we will make America powerful again.”

"We will make America wealthy again. We will make America healthy again. We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again," Trump continued. "We will make America safe again. And we will make America great again. I love you Michigan. I love you."

