Economic News Good, Bad, and Optimistic

While residual effects of Bidenomics have still not been eradicated, there is definitely good news on the economic front and hopeful signs for a prosperous future under Donald Trump.

Trump called out propaganda falsely attributing stock market lag to his tariffs, reminding critics also that he cannot solve all the crises created by Bidenomics in the first 100 days of his presidency. But while some wealthy stock investors might not be perfectly satisfied, the Trump administration’s plans and their early effects still paint a rosy view of the future for ordinary citizens.

On April 30, Trump spoke directly to the American public on Truth Social, posting, “This is Biden’s Stock Market, not Trump’s. I didn’t take over until January 20th. Tariffs will soon start kicking in, and companies are starting to move into the USA in record numbers. Our Country will boom, but we have to get rid of the Biden ‘Overhang.’”

He added, “This will take a while, has NOTHING TO DO WITH TARIFFS, only that he left us with bad numbers, but when the boom begins, it will be like no other. BE PATIENT!!!”

The whole point of the tariffs is not only to bring in revenue but also to bring manufacturing and thus more jobs back to America

In contrast to media whining and doom-saying, Deputy Treasury Secretary Michael Faulkender emphasized that investment in America is increasing: “The way to rebuild the industrial base in the United States is by creating the economic conditions that incentivizes private industry to invest here. In the first 100 days of the Trump Administration, we’ve been able to attract more capital to invest in the U.S. than the entire four years under Biden.”

The Trump White House reported over $5 trillion in new investments as of Tuesday. More jobs and economic growth will hopefully follow — the White House predicts over 451,000 new jobs.

Meanwhile, economist EJ Antoni shared more positive news. On Wednesday, Antoni celebrated the decline of the interest on our massive $36.79 trillion debt, writing, “HOLD ON: Did no one else notice in today's GDP report that interest on the federal debt DECLINED for the 1st time since... *checks notes* ...Trump was president in '19 and '20. This is incredible news!”

HOLD ON:

Did no one else notice in today's GDP report that interest on the federal debt DECLINED for the 1st time since...

*checks notes*

...Trump was president in '19 and '20. This is incredible news! pic.twitter.com/jB9GhN9x2J — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) April 30, 2025

Antoni also shared, “After falling in the last quarter of the Biden administration, the driver of economic growth (real private fixed investment) surged in Q1; there's still a long way to go before we're back to the pre-pandemic trend, but this is a great step in the right direction!”

The personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE) also shows a positive trend, according to Antoni. “Inflation disappeared in Mar as both PCE price index and core were flat, meaning average prices had ZERO growth in Mar[ch] - much better than the rapid rise in prices we saw at the start of Q1 in Jan[uary],” he declared.

Hold tight and have hope, my fellow Americans — economic prosperity is just around the corner.

