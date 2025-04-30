With Election Over, Canada Seeks Trade Deal Day With Trump

Matt Margolis | 2:31 PM on April 30, 2025
Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP, Pool

Earlier this month, “Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary offered his prediction that Canada would ultimately cave to economic reality and meet with Trump at the negotiating table on tariffs after the country’s elections. He was right.

President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reached out to him personally just one day after winning the country’s recent election, which proves that Canada is already eager to re-engage on trade.

Speaking to reporters, Trump described the conversation in clear terms: “He called me up yesterday. He said, ‘Let’s make a deal.’” Trump explained that the outreach came even though, during the election campaign, both leading Canadian candidates had publicly taken anti-Trump positions. “They both hated Trump,” he said. “And it was the one that hated Trump, I think, the least that won.”

Trump suggested that the election outcome revealed a deeper reality about Canada’s political class. “I actually think the conservative hated me much more than the, uh… than the so-called liberal,” Trump noted. He also described the newly elected prime minister as “a pretty liberal guy” but emphasized the civility of their post-election exchange. “No, I spoke to him yesterday. Couldn’t have been nicer, and I congratulated him.”

Trump remains optimistic about the path forward and expressed confidence in future relations, saying, “I think we’re gonna have a great relationship.”

Trump also revealed that the new Canadian leader is already planning a trip to Washington: “He’s gonna come to the White House very shortly, within the next week or less.”

In short, while the rhetoric from Canada may have been frosty during the campaign, the new reality is that Ottawa is ready to talk, and Trump is already holding the cards at the negotiating table.

Just as O’Leary predicted. In an interview last month, O’Leary emphasized that despite all the political rhetoric, the economic incentive for cooperation is overwhelming. He argued that a unified North American economy, free of tariffs, would be far stronger against China. 

“If you combine those economies… it would be much stronger against China if there were no tariffs between Canada and the United States,” he said.

O’Leary pointed out that the U.S. and Canadian economies are deeply interconnected, with Canada selling 75% of its exports to the U.S. for over 120 years. Currently, 45 U.S. states count Canada as either their top or second-largest trading partner. As he put it, “It would be economic suicide not to work this out.”

However, O’Leary noted at the time he didn’t expect any serious negotiations to happen until after Canada’s federal election. He predicted that once a new leader was in office, that person would immediately move to resolve the trade dispute with Trump.

That’s what’s happening now. Canada’s delay in seeking a deal was purely political. With the election over, the showboating is no longer needed, and negotiations can take place.

