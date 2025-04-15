The Morning Briefing: Moving Up a Weight Class in the Fight Against the Dems' MSM Hacks

Top O' the Briefing

Some interesting news came down from the Mothership just as I was heading out to spend a glorious Monday afternoon at the DMV. Actually, here in Arizona it's the MVD, because we just like to be different. It was joyous time well spent. I just love reacquainting myself with the bureaucracy.

Here's a brief synopsis of the news, from a great post that Sarah wrote about it:

By now, I'm sure you've heard the news. Our parent company, Salem Media Group, has partnered with MxM News, Donald Trump, Jr., and Lara Trump to build something big. I'm not going to rehash the business side of things — that's not my area of expertise, and you can read it all in the press release — but I do want to explain what it means for you and me.

Sarah says that she feels "like the new kid on the block" because she's only been here at the PJ Media ranch since late last year. Many of her thoughts about this new partnership do sync up with mine, though, and I'm pretty much the elder of the village. Yeah, I look good, but I've been at this since the days of dial-up, when we were calling it "weblogging." I will share a little of what popped into my head as I pondered the news.

My late friend Andrew Breitbart used to refer to "the Democratic Media Complex," a description that I think I might start bringing back. It has that Death Star vibe about it, which is still fitting.

It seemed back then that we would be lucky to even be able to chip away that the media behemoth that had been telling stories for the Democrats throughout all of our lifetimes. The Complex was powerful, evil, and Republicans were horrible at pushing back against it.

We began picking up some steam during the Tea Party years. There weren't a lot of big conservative media properties or blogs then, but we did get to hang out a lot at conferences and rallies. We also got to see firsthand how insidious the mainstream media hacks could be in service of the Democrats. It's an entirely different thing when they're lying about you and your friends.

Progress in rightwing media continued to be made even though the Tea Party movement progressed to its next phase. In my neck of the media woods, we were doing good work at PJTV and PJ Media. If the needle was moving in our favor, however, it was difficult to see.

In early 2019, Salem/Townhall acquired PJ Media and the momentum and the changes began almost immediately. Less than a year into the new arrangement, I was asked how it was going and replied, "I feel like I can punch back hard for the first time."

We've been taking some solid swings and connecting since then. The opposition still remains formidable, though. A lot of people don't understand just how powerful the broadcast networks still are or the influence that The New York Times has in shaping narratives that all of the leftists in media use to dupe voters who don't spend all day onlne.

In 2024, we landed a lot of body blows and connected with a couple of shots to the jaw; there wasn't a knockout blow, unfortunately. As I wrote back in December, we've still got a long fight ahead of us. And I liked the position that we were in heading into the Trump 47 era. Yet, there's always room to get better.

My initial thought about this partnership was that it adds complexity to our game plan and more heft behind the punches. We are up against foes who have almost bottomless wells of resources and have decades of experience operating as a hivemind. The Washington Post and The New York Times aren't in competition, they're in cahoots.

The MSM isn't on its heels yet, but we've got it backpedaling. The thought of finishing this fight keeps getting more realistic every day.

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. So a Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Normalizing Political Assassinations...

Salem Media Group Strikes Deal With Donald Trump Jr. and Lara Trump

Democrats Are Furious As Arizona Moves to Remove 50K Non-Citizens from Voter Rolls

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. CBS News: They Were Stabby but Mostly Peaceful Child Sacrifices

'Mississippi Musk' Finds $400 Million in State Government Waste

Trump Meets with Nayib Bukele, Destroys Fake News

Do You Know Why the Beatified MS-13 'Maryland Father' Was 'Mistakenly' Deported?

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Ford Has a 'Chief Learning Officer,' and He's Exactly What You'd Expect

Have We Reached a Tipping Point for NIL in College Athletics?

Sue everyone. Trump ‘Honored’ to Be Suing 'Fake News' CBS, 60 Minutes

This Weekend’s Bizarre Sports Stories: A Beehive in the Dugout and a Masters Cup Check

Stephen A. Smith Has Come to Save the Democratic Party!

Video: Why ‘Muhammad Never Existed’ Is the Weakest Polemic Against Islam

Englishman Converts to Islam, and the Madcap Hijinks Begin

ICE Detains 'Sushi John' the Chinese Spy

Joe Biden’s Agent Casts Him in the Most Ironic First Post-White House Role Ever

Is Luigi Mangione the Left's Donald Trump?

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. The Pentagon Must Go on the Offensive to Defeat Politicized Officers

We Know How Police Caught the Arsonist Who Attacked the PA Governor's Mansion

Torch Academia. Trump Admin Freezes $2.2 Billion for Harvard After University Refuses Policy Reforms

Illegal Ecuadorian Released by Court Now Arrested for 20 Child Sex Crimes

+1 Texas Bill Would Ensure State Fair Isn't a 'Gun-Free Zone'

Cam&Co. A Trifecta of Terrible 2A Bills in Oregon

Jury Says Michigan Man Acted in Self-Defense, Clears Him of Murder Charge

Trick question? How Long Does It Take to Convict a Murderer in California?

The Tao of AOC and Space Vixens

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Be All Like 'Whew! Not My Penguin'

RIP, Vaughn P. Drake Jr - America's Oldest Pearl Harbor Veteran

JD Vance Makes Smooth Recovery After College Football Trophy Incident, With an Assist From Ted Cruz

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Sinks His Teeth Into China on Tariffs, T-Bills

'Woman' Says There's Not a Damn Thing Trump Can Do About Him Using the Women's Restroom

ABC News Says Shapiro Arsonist 'Previously Expressed Disdain for Democrats'

Colonel Refuses to Display Official Portraits of Trump and Hegseth

VIP

Now Showing: The End of Globalization

Leftists Are Making Parenting Illegal

Trees Thwart Climate Change™ Doomsayers Yet Again

What Life Is Like With a 250-Pound Dog

Lincoln’s Assassination and the Democrat War That Never Ended

Around the Interwebz

“Jed The Fish” Gould Dies: Influential KROQ DJ For 34 Years Was 69

An Ars Technica history of the Internet, part 1

Not about Ann-Margret A Guide to the Gingers of the World

Bee Me

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

POTUS Press Today





FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

04/14/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR TUESDAY, APRIL 15, 2025

In-Town Pool

Wire: Bloomberg

Photos: AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr & Crew: Sinclair

Print: Washington Post

New Media: Spectrum News

Radio: FOX Radio



EDT

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT and the Vice President have lunch

Private Dining Room

Closed Press



2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Orders

Oval Office

Closed Press



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Commander-in-Chief Trophy Presentation to the Navy Midshipmen - the United States Naval Academy

East Room

Pre-Credentialed Media

Media Sign-Up Link Here

Media Link closes Tuesday at 10:00 AM



Briefing Schedule

1:00 PM Press Briefing by the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

On Camera

