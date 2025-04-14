Democrats Are Furious As Arizona Moves to Remove 50K Non-Citizens from Voter Rolls

Another win for election integrity is unfolding in Arizona, where state officials are partnering with DHS to verify voter rolls. Make no mistake about it —this is exactly the kind of action we need to protect our elections from fraud and abuse.

As many as 50,000 non-citizens are expected to be removed from Arizona's voter rolls following a successful lawsuit by America First Legal (AFL) against all 15 Arizona counties.

“This settlement is a great result for all Arizonans," (AFL) senior counsel James Rogers told Fox News Digital.

As a result of the lawsuit, the 15 counties have now begun working with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to verify the citizenship status of all registered voters in the state who failed to provide proof of citizenship. While a 2013 Supreme Court ruling prohibits states from imposing voter registration requirements beyond the federal requirement that registrants must check a box affirming their U.S. citizenship, Arizona residents are still required to provide proof of citizenship to vote in state and local elections. The Arizona law also requires that county recorders perform a monthly list maintenance to confirm the U.S. citizenship of so-called "federal-only voters," a list of nearly 50,000 individuals who failed to provide proof of U.S. citizenship and were not allowed to vote in state or local elections.

Every illegal vote cast effectively cancels out a legitimate vote from an American citizen. But naturally, we can expect Democrats to start screaming about "voter suppression" any minute now.

AFL filed the lawsuit on behalf of EZAZ.org and Yvonne Cahill, a registered voter and naturalized citizen. They argued that counties weren't following state law requiring proof of citizenship for voting in local and state elections, along with monthly checks for non-citizens.

The nearly 50,000 individuals on the "federal-only voters" list failed to provide proof of U.S. citizenship and were already barred from voting in state or local elections. Obviously, they shouldn't be on the rolls at all.

But it was the courts that allowed them to be.

Last year, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals allowed Arizonans to register to vote in federal races without having to prove citizenship. As I said at the time, there is only one reason to allow Arizonans the ability to register to vote without proving citizenship: to let illegals vote. That's why Joe Biden opened up the border, and that's why the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled as it did. Thankfully, Trump won Arizona by a margin greater than any fraud.

While Trump's decisive 187,000-vote victory over Kamala Harris in Arizona wouldn't have been affected by these illegal registrations, 50,000 votes could easily swing a closer race. In fact, many recent congressional and state-level races have been decided by far smaller margins.

Contrary to the claims of the left, requiring proof of citizenship isn't voter suppression; it's common sense. Really, what's so controversial about ensuring only American citizens can vote in American elections? That's cute how Democrats keep insisting that basic election integrity measures somehow discriminate against minorities and women.

The real threat to our democracy isn't voter ID or citizenship verification—it's the erosion of faith in our electoral system. When millions of Americans believe illegal voters are canceling out their votes, that's a recipe for disaster.

The fight for election integrity requires real journalism that cuts through Democrats' smokescreens.