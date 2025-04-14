Joe Biden’s Agent Casts Him in the Most Ironic First Post-White House Role Ever

The mentally addled man who auto-penned his way through the presidency from 2021 to 2024 has been cast by his agent in what may be the most unintentionally ironic post-presidential role in the history of ironic post-presidential roles.

Joe Biden’s first public appearance after shuffling out of the Rose Garden in 2025 is a doozy.

To give you an idea of how weird it sounds, Joe's event is tantamount to Bill Clinton being asked to give a speech at a blue dress factory. Like George W. Bush being asked to give his deep insights into bad intelligence at a spook convention. Or like Donald Trump 45 being booked to teach a course on humility. Get the picture?

Biden is “delivering remarks” at a “bipartisan conference on Social Security reform." I’ll pause for a moment to let you appreciate the irony of the man well above the age of social security giving his deep thoughts on the topic. More on that in a moment. And he'll be "focusing on protecting benefits and addressing long-term solvency" before the "national conference of Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled” in Chicago on Tuesday, April 15.

“We are deeply honored President Biden is making his first public appearance at ACRD’s sold-out conference,” says the organization's director.

Indeed, they are so honored to have him that they didn't bother to put his photo on the website announcing he'd be at the confab.

And Joe Biden isn’t even starring in a one-man show. By the sounds of it, the agents at CAA cast their doddering elderly client as part of an ensemble cast of other politicos.

He’ll be joined by a distinguished, bipartisan slate of advocates and leaders, including former Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), former Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), and former governor and Social Security Administrator Martin O’Malley- (D-Md.). These three are on the organization's advisory board, which confirms its place as an official self-licking ice cream cone event.

That's right. All the speakers with Joe are board members.

Tuesday's event bills itself as an “Escape To Timeless Luxury!” and costs $599 per person to attend.

We know what this will be. The social security confab that “brings together advocates, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss solutions for safeguarding this critical program,” purporting to be in search of the program’s sustainability, will devolve into an anti-DOGE screechfest. Take it to the bank.

The program features these words, “The Social Security Administration (SSA) and its essential programs have been getting a great deal of attention on major media platforms recently on operational and staffing issues cause some to be concerned for the millions of older and disabled Americans who depend on Supplemental Security Disability Insurance (SSDI).”

Much screeching has already been done against DOGE for finding billions in fraudulent spending, which the left characterizes as “cuts” in spending for needy recipients. The left’s shock troops have been bombing Tesla showrooms, assaulting people driving Teslas, or fire bombing parked Teslas to show their anger over any potential cuts, or it's a measure of their mental acuity.

As far as efficiencies go, Social Security is in the middle of the pack at DOGE.gov's Agency Efficiency Leaderboard so far.

Musk has said that the SSA has billions in overspending and waste per year.

The 2024 GAO report found “$72B in Social Security overpayments (2015–2022),” while an Inspector General’s Report found $162 billion over a ten-year period of time. The upshot is: there’s plenty of waste. You will likely hear little about it at this confab on Tuesday.

Finding efficiencies is not the same as cutting the program or increasing taxes on the program. Not that he’ll remember, but Joe Biden voted in 1983 to tax 50% of Social Security benefits, and then in 1993, he voted to increase the tax he’d previously voted for to 85% of Social Security benefits.

Joe's previous association with CAA, between 2017 and 2020, netted The Big Guy more than $15 million in book and speech proceeds.

Not bad for a guy who can't sign his own name.

DOGE is finding billions of dollars in wasteful spending, and the Democrats are losing their minds as they realize their gravy train and woke projects are coming to an end.

