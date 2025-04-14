So a Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Normalizing Political Assassinations...

I'm not a doctor and I don't play one on TV, so please take it as a non-medical, totally unprofessional diagnosis when I tell you that Taylor Lorenz is a high-functioning sociopath with murder in her heart and CNN's Donie O'Sullivan is one of the many moral cowards in the legacy dinosaur media who enable her.

Lorenz, you might recall, is a semi-anonymous child of wealth and privilege who went on to become a tech and privacy reporter for many of the big media names after having her personal life scrubbed from the internet. Her specialty, even before being virtually fired last year from the Washington Post, is playing the social media victim.

A brief history:

In 2021, "After using International Women’s Day to claim that 'online harassment' has 'destroyed' her life," the Washington Examiner reported, "she once again whined that Tucker Carlson pointed out that she’s one of many self-absorbed elites trying to paint herself as a victim."

In 2022, Lorenz doxxed LibsOfTikTok founder Chaya Raichik in a Washington Post article just a couple of weeks after weeping (some obviously fake tears) over her own online "harassment."

Later in '22, Outkick reported, "Lorenz uploaded a cringe video to TikTok to decry that she remains a victim of the internet. Lorenz, who exists only to stalk and smear social media influencers, says that there are media reporters who exist only to stalk and smear her," the one-woman smear-machine.

These are just three memorable incidents I grabbed almost at random. Lorenz claims to have been doxxed, SWATted, and stalked, but I've never seen any evidence. iHeart host Lisa Boothe once said, "Taylor is actually the worst because she has the audacity to play the victim, which is also just the standard Left: being the individual that does the things they accuse others of doing."

The most recent Lorenz outrage was the "joy" she expressed following the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, allegedly by Luigi Mangione.

In my strictly amateur opinion, Lorenz's behavior is sociopathy. However, Lorenz turning her sociopathy into a successful string of news industry/social media jobs says more about the current condition of our media than it does about her.

This brings us back around to CNN and Donie O'Sullivan's interview with Lorenz. If you haven't seen the clip since it went big on Sunday, here it is:

Independent journalist @TaylorLorenz on what media is getting wrong about Luigi Mangione fans.



Tonight on MisinfoNation: Extreme American 8p ET and PT on @CNN https://t.co/gMKMhdRmnr pic.twitter.com/JZJAJSMcnh — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) April 13, 2025

My RedState colleague Bonchie posted, "This is a doughy CNN correspondent nodding approvingly while a psychopath asserts it’s fine to support cold-blooded murder for political reasons. This is CNN."

O'Sullivan sat there "dodo-eyed while she calls a literal assassin a moral guy," as Stephen Miller put it during his investigation "into the rise of extremism" in the U.S.

Lorenz even boasted, "I can tell you I saw the biggest audience growth that I’ve ever seen [was] because people were like, ‘Oh, somebody, some journalist is actually speaking the anger I feel.'"

Where is O'Sullivan's judgment? His condemnation? Or even just a slight recoil away from an obvious sociopath? I'll tell you where they are. They're all smothered by his desire to capture just a part of Lorenz's audience growth.

Gotta get those views, gotta generate those hate clicks. Gotta whip up the next unhinged political assassin.

This "investigation" is virtually Lorenz and O'Sullivan standing over the corpse of whatever remained of CNN's reputation with bloody knives in their hands and a desperate need to floss the raw flesh out from between their teeth. It's about the most disgusting display I've ever seen, and I have the uncut version of "Caligula" in my movie library.

Sociopaths will always be with us. Their "dodo-eyed" celebrators like O'Sullivan, we can hope, are a fleeting phenomenon.

