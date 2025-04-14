Trump ‘Honored’ to Be Suing 'Fake News' CBS, 60 Minutes

Donald Trump is once again going to war with fake news as he continues to press legal actions against one of the most infamously biased mainstream media networks.

Trump, who originally sued CBS and its parent company Paramount last fall over a highly and deceptively edited Kamala Harris interview, which may have violated consumer protection law, is once again squaring up against CBS News, otherwise known as the Commie Broadcasting Service. Trump bashed CBS’s “60 Minutes” for segments critiquing his actions regarding Greenland and Ukraine. He slammed CBS as “a dishonest Political Operative simply disguised as ‘News,’ and must be [held] responsible.”

The new “60 Minutes” segment featured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who, instead of trying to make peace for the sake of his people, is apparently trying to resurrect the Russian influence hoax about Trump and his allies and demanding that Trump side with him explicitly, as Joe Biden did, instead of neutrally working to broker a deal between Ukraine and Russia.

On Sunday, Trump posted on Truth Social, “Almost every week, 60 Minutes, which is being sued for Billions of Dollars for the fraud they committed in the 2024 Presidential Election with their Interview of Failed Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, mentions the name ‘TRUMP’ in a derogatory and defamatory way, but this Weekend’s ‘BROADCAST’ tops them all.”

He identified the controversial segments: “They did not one, but TWO, major stories on ‘TRUMP,’ one having to do with Ukraine, which I say is a War that would never have happened if the 2020 Election had not been RIGGED, in other words, if I were President and, the other story was having to do with Greenland, casting our Country, as led by me, falsely, inaccurately, and fraudulently.”

While some Americans have been frustrated with the continued lack of progress on ending a foreign war for which we taxpayers have been forced to pay billions of dollars, Trump is evidently just as frustrated with those he sees as interfering with a peace deal, including CBS (and Zelensky).

“I am so honored to be suing 60 Minutes, CBS Fake News, and Paramount, over their fraudulent, beyond recognition, reporting,” Trump declared emphatically. “They did everything possible to illegally elect Kamala, including completely and corruptly changing major answers to Interview questions, but it just didn’t work for them. They are not a ‘News Show,’ but a dishonest Political Operative simply disguised as ‘News’ and must be responsible for what they have done, and are doing. They should lose their license!”

Trump ended with a threatening hint of what his newly appointed FCC chief could do after investigating CBS: “Hopefully, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), as headed by its Highly Respected Chairman, Brendan Carr, will impose the maximum fines and punishment, which is substantial, for their unlawful and illegal behavior. CBS is out of control, at levels never seen before, and they should pay a big price for this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

