This Weekend’s Bizarre Sports Stories: A Beehive in the Dugout and a Masters Cup Check

This weekend brought some excitement for sports fans. The Masters gave us a rollercoaster of a final round. No matter what you think about Rory McIlroy — I’m kind of indifferent toward him — the lead changes and up-and-down scores left me on the edge of my seat.

Dozens of college football programs held their spring games, and college baseball continues to be in full swing. I’m proud of my Georgia Bulldogs for winning the series against the top-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks, especially after Friday’s miserable game. The Dawgs clinched the series with an exciting 12th-inning walk-off homer from catcher Henry Hunter.

But this weekend also brought us a couple of stories that may make you laugh, shake your head, or say, “What the heck?” For the first of a pair of weird stories, we’re going to stay in the college baseball world.

Anybody who has been to or watched a baseball game knows that spring and summer weather can delay games. But that wasn’t the reason for the delay in a Sunday game between Rice University and the University of South Florida. As the two teams met in Houston for the rubber match of the three-game series, the USF dugout had some uninvited guests: bees.

We are under a brief delay while we await the removal of a beehive from the USF dugout. — Rice Baseball (@RiceBaseball) April 13, 2025

Fortunately, the delay only lasted 11 minutes, and someone was able to remove the beehive safely.

UPDATE: the bees have been safely removed. 🐝 pic.twitter.com/Sj8SRZJGrO — Tommy McClelland (@tmcclelland) April 13, 2025

The unusual delay gave Rice, the home team, plenty of opportunities to bring in bee puns for its X account. USF got in on the bee pun game on X, too, but Rice wound up winning the game and the series.

In case you're wondering what all the buzz is about 🐝#HornsUp🤘 pic.twitter.com/VCfivLrcQO — USF Baseball (@USFBaseball) April 13, 2025

Now, let’s head east to Augusta, Ga., for a tradition unlike any other. The Masters gave us a heck of a finish on Sunday, with McIlroy finally winning the green jacket he has been chasing for years. Congratulations to him, but a former champion got involved in some crazy news.

Jordan Spieth, the 2015 Master’s champion, complained to the media about his play over the weekend and blamed “mud balls,” which he also said was a taboo subject at Augusta National. But it’s his action involving a different kind of balls that is getting attention.

On Sunday, Spieth appeared to cup-check a patron:

Jordan Spieth you animal pic.twitter.com/5sJhJ5fOhd — keith (@keith_thomps) April 13, 2025

Here’s how the Daily Mail described the exchange:

The 2015 champion had his putter in one hand and was fist-bumping patrons with the other. One grey-haired man held out his arm to greet Spieth, who bumped his fist into their hand and then connected with his putter, too. The man immediately bent over in pain as Spieth continued to make his way towards the next tee without looking back.

When I first saw the video, I thought it might have been an accident, but the more I watched it, the more intentional it looked. The Daily Mail also suggested a connection between the two men.

“A clip of the incident quickly spread on social media, with some fans even suggesting it was a deliberate move by the former world No. 1,” the site reported. “But it was soon claimed that the victim was Spieth's manager, Jay Danzi.”

Does Spieth have beef with his manager? Was it a good-natured swing of the club gone wrong? Or was it just a joke for the ever-present cameras? I don’t know if we’ll ever get an answer, but it was definitely one of the strangest features of a Masters Sunday that had its share of bizarre moments.

