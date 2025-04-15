The Morning Briefing: Dems Are So Desperate They Pulled Biden Out From Under the Bus

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Desferungy proudly claimed to own the largest collection of rhinestone outfits for Chuck Norris bobbleheads in the Quad-County area.

Advertisement

The Democrats would like to have people believe that current tariff drama has given them an opening to facilitate their return to political relevance. The drama, of course, has been created by them as a smoke screen to cover for the fact that they still don't have any ideas than can help the United States of America.

It's merely the latest step in their dance of self-delusion, and no doubt playing out well among the Coastal Media Bubble™ denizens, all of whom are reality-averse.

While continuing to redefine "adrift," the Democratic Party and its flying monkeys in the mainstream media have been blathering on about a struggle with messaging and the search for a new leader. The latter is really going to be rough for them, as I explained in a recent column. They're feigning excitement for their up-and-comers, but the sales pitch is weak.

That lack of star power may explain why they desperately decided to get The Crypt Keeper out of his pajamas, throw a little Adderall in him, and have him read a speech. This is from Scott:

Joe Biden is back! Making his first comments since blanket-pardoning his whole family and getting booted out of the White House, the ex-president spoke this evening to the national conference of Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled. And… the crowd erupted in wild, passionate, rapturous indifference. “I’m shocked that he is speaking at nighttime,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters beforehand. “I thought his bedtime was much earlier than his speech tonight.”

Advertisement

Biden wasted no time in getting the train to jump the tracks. My RedState colleague Susie Moore has video of him launching into his speech while his intro music is still playing loudly, once again blissfully unaware of what's going on around him. It was classic Sir Sniffsalot.

The MSM lap dogs' coverage of the speech was a prime example of the Left's ability to forget recent history when it's inconvenient for them. After months of blaming Biden for Kamala Harris's defeat and giving unquestioning, glowing reviews to books about his mental decline written by members of their own ranks, they decided that he was A-OK again. The New York Times proclaimed that Biden "forcefully defended Social Security," while The Washington Post said that "the former president appeared fit."

Either Biden has made a remarkable turnaround, or the dinosaur media propagandists are intent on continuing their lying ways. It was lying about Joe Biden that contributed to the Democrats' debacle last year, so they've come full circle. Instead of looking inward and making much-needed changes, they've decided to rest on their failures.

Joe was probably quite thrilled when he was given his post-speech baggie of Cheerios. What he doesn't know is that the Democrats haven't given his place under the bus to anyone else yet. He'll be back there soon enough.

Advertisement

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. This Is China's Real Problem and Trump's Real Strength

‘Surprising’ Results in Poll of Voter Attitudes Toward Kamala Running for California Governor

Meet the 18 Violent Sicko Perverts and Murderers ICE Just Arrested

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. The Guardian Is Coming After My Dogs and This Means War

Happy Tax Day! Rubio Cancels $214 Million Worth of Ridiculous Foreign Grants

Two States Say 'No More' to Taxpayer-Funded Junk Food

Um...Democrat Laments IRS Layoffs in 'Happy Tax Day' Message

Mississippi Will Phase Out the State Income Tax. Why Can't Other States Do the Same?

+1. Trump's Holy Week Statement Is Refreshing — Especially Compared to Biden's Treatment of Easter

Nuke Academia. Trump Administration Freezes Billions in Funding to Hamas-Loving Harvard

Panama City Beach Police Chief: 'We Can No Longer Be a Spring Break Town'

Leftists Got Nasty With the UGA College Republicans, but the Group Vows to Fight Back

MAiD in Canada: The Canadian Dream Is a Death Wish

Advertisement

Return of the Crypt Keeper. Joe Biden Returns: Accuses Trump of Wrecking Social Security to Rob It!

The Laffer Curve and the Evils of Progressive Income Taxes

Scott Jennings Schools CNN Panel Over Gang Member's Deportation

Townhall Mothership

Grenell: Illegal Status Led to Abrego Garcia’s Deportation

#EnemyOfThePeople. Media Gave 62 Times More Coverage to Trump Tariffs Than Booming Jobs Report

Tom Homan Vows to Prosecute Anyone Harboring Illegal Immigrants 'To the Full Extent of the Law'

Oh. Van Hollen Enjoys Praise From Jeffries As He Continues to Fight for Deported 'Maryland Man'

YAHTZEE! Sen. Rand Paul Wants Answers From ATF Over Monitoring Effort

National Guard Deployed to Albuquerque to Fight Juvenile Crime, Fentanyl

Republican Lawmaker Takes Aim at IRS Guns

New York AG Letitia James Gets Criminal Referral for Possible Mortgage Fraud

Sarah Palin's Defamation Case Against the NY Times Heads to Trial...Again

Affluence v Effluent: Tijuana's Septic Assault on San Diego

Second Hegseth Aide Escorted From the Pentagon As Leak Probe Widens

Piers Morgan Takes a Bulldozer to Woke Left's Mahmoud Khalil Arguments in Must-Watch Moment

Another One Bites the Dust: Hamas Commander Taken Out by Israel Defense Forces

So. Much. #WINNING. Poll: One in Five Voters Consider Themselves MAGA

Good luck with that. No Longer ‘Behind the Scenes’ Group of Reps Meet Weekly With State AGs to Thwart Trump

Advertisement

ROLL TAPE! Supercut of CNN Hosts and Guests Hating America Proves Dana Bash Is a LIAR

VIP

That's the Sound of Puckering in SoCal After DOJ Says It Will Find Where Homeless Billions Went

Do You Have 'Grandma Hobbies'? They Could Be Good for You.

Here's a Novel Means of Recovering the $1.51 Billion in Damages From Anti-Israel Protests

What I Learned About White People and Raisins Today

The Future Will Belong to Real Innovators

‘Replacement Migration’: Blurring the Lines Between Conspiracy Theory and Conspiracy Reality

Lefties Are Sick: Austin Metcalf’s Killer Moving Into New House Thanks to Donations

Around the Interwebz

#RIP. Wink Martindale Dies: Game Show Host Of ‘Tic-Tac-Dough’, ‘Gambit’ And ‘High Rollers’ Was 91

The physics of bowling strike after strike

Capybara Cafe in Florida Lets Guests Chill With the Internet’s Favorite Rodents

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

Analysis by Jacob Bogage: Tax Day will be a very different IRS in 2026 — or even October 2025 — than it is today. https://t.co/3zUq0y9cYk — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 15, 2025

Bee Me

Harvard Installs Jew Detectors At All Entrances https://t.co/wvu145EESj pic.twitter.com/DT1uNte6Kr — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 15, 2025

Bonus Bee

Harvard Crew Team Unveils New U-Boat https://t.co/j6Oqxz2ba7 pic.twitter.com/1E17YQ9Ih2 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 15, 2025

Advertisement

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Wednesday "Why Not More?"

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Photos: AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Times

Radio: iHeartMedia

Secondary TV Corr & Crew: EWTN

Secondary Print: The Daily Signal

New Media: Christian Broadcasting Network



EDT

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



11:30 AM THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing

Oval Office

Closed Press



6:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in an Easter Prayer Service and Dinner

Blue Room

White House Press Pool

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.