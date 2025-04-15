The Morning Briefing: Dems Are So Desperate They Pulled Biden Out From Under the Bus

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Desferungy proudly claimed to own the largest collection of rhinestone outfits for Chuck Norris bobbleheads in the Quad-County area.
The Democrats would like to have people believe that current tariff drama has given them an opening to facilitate their return to political relevance. The drama, of course, has been created by them as a smoke screen to cover for the fact that they still don't have any ideas than can help the United States of America.
It's merely the latest step in their dance of self-delusion, and no doubt playing out well among the Coastal Media Bubble™ denizens, all of whom are reality-averse.
While continuing to redefine "adrift," the Democratic Party and its flying monkeys in the mainstream media have been blathering on about a struggle with messaging and the search for a new leader. The latter is really going to be rough for them, as I explained in a recent column. They're feigning excitement for their up-and-comers, but the sales pitch is weak.
That lack of star power may explain why they desperately decided to get The Crypt Keeper out of his pajamas, throw a little Adderall in him, and have him read a speech. This is from Scott:
Joe Biden is back!
Making his first comments since blanket-pardoning his whole family and getting booted out of the White House, the ex-president spoke this evening to the national conference of Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled. And… the crowd erupted in wild, passionate, rapturous indifference.
“I’m shocked that he is speaking at nighttime,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters beforehand. “I thought his bedtime was much earlier than his speech tonight.”
Biden wasted no time in getting the train to jump the tracks. My RedState colleague Susie Moore has video of him launching into his speech while his intro music is still playing loudly, once again blissfully unaware of what's going on around him. It was classic Sir Sniffsalot.
The MSM lap dogs' coverage of the speech was a prime example of the Left's ability to forget recent history when it's inconvenient for them. After months of blaming Biden for Kamala Harris's defeat and giving unquestioning, glowing reviews to books about his mental decline written by members of their own ranks, they decided that he was A-OK again. The New York Times proclaimed that Biden "forcefully defended Social Security," while The Washington Post said that "the former president appeared fit."
Either Biden has made a remarkable turnaround, or the dinosaur media propagandists are intent on continuing their lying ways. It was lying about Joe Biden that contributed to the Democrats' debacle last year, so they've come full circle. Instead of looking inward and making much-needed changes, they've decided to rest on their failures.
Joe was probably quite thrilled when he was given his post-speech baggie of Cheerios. What he doesn't know is that the Democrats haven't given his place under the bus to anyone else yet. He'll be back there soon enough.
Everything Isn't Awful
Kitten discovering his tail.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/vGPod1kHDn— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) April 15, 2025
Kabana Gallery
Kabana Gallery
Girls putting flowers on their hats #artbots #renoir pic.twitter.com/FarziNoWdm— Auguste Renoir (@artist_renoir) April 15, 2025
Wednesday "Why Not More?"
Wednesday "Why Not More?"
Join the conversation as a VIP Member