Leftists Got Nasty With the UGA College Republicans, but the Group Vows to Fight Back

College Republicans know that they have an uphill battle on most campuses, especially at public universities. Academia has turned about as far away from conservative and Republican values as possible, and campuses can be hostile toward anything that doesn’t toe the far-left line.

Still, it’s always good for conservative students to find community with each other, and these college Republican groups do the yeoman’s work of helping students discover important issues and connect with candidates. The College Republicans chapter at my alma mater, the University of Georgia, helps young Republicans connect and engage.

But the UGA College Republicans (UGACR) recently ran into a buzzsaw of tacky, ugly left-wing nastiness. UGACR is hosting a candidate forum on Wednesday featuring incumbent chairman of the Georgia GOP Josh McKoon and challenger David Cross. On Saturday, the group posted a QR code with a link to a Google form with questions for the candidates.

Naturally, leftists hijacked the form responses and took plenty of opportunities to make low-blow comments and spout vile slurs. Here’s a sampling, including the horrific misspellings — and believe me, these are the mildest ones and the only few that I can publish on a family site with a modicum of dignity:

How many vaccines do yall [sic] have How long did it take to potty train Josh mckoon [sic] How many drinks would it take to kiss trump [sic] What medications are the speakers currently on? Should the college republicans [sic] exec board get state-sponsored plastic surgery to look less ugly? Which member of your executive board looks the most inbred? Is your executive board suffering from fetal alcohol syndrome, or are you all just inbred white trash? Is white trash worse than trailer trash If republicans [sic] were normal, would they still inbreed? Should all republicans [sic] drink gasoline with breakfast?

So classy and charming, amirite? These are just the ones without profanity or perverted sexual references.

UGACR is vowing to get even. The executive board issued a press release on Facebook:

We posted a Google Form so students could submit respectful questions for our Georgia GOP Chair Candidate Forum. Instead, we received a flood of vile, hate-filled attacks — including anti-Christian bigotry, racial slurs, and personal threats. Let us be very clear: We have the data. We have the screenshots. And we are reporting every individual involved to the Dean of Students. We are demanding immediate disciplinary action for this coordinated harassment. You do not get to hide behind anonymity and spew hatred without consequences. To the perpetrators: we saw your messages. And now you'll see the consequences. To Conservatives at UGA and across this country — now is not the time to back down. Now is the time to dig in. We built this nation by standing firm in the face of opposition. And we're doing it again. This is our campus. This is our country. And we will never retreat.

UGACR's Freshman Outreach Director also issued a statement on X:

Here at the University of Georgia, we will not be intimidated.



This week, @UGACRs launched a forum to promote discussion for our Candidate Forum. Instead? We got flooded with anonymous filth:



“GOP should burn in hell.”

“You’re degenerate white trash.”

“God told me he’s gay & he… — Carter Sampson (@CarterSampsonGA) April 14, 2025

To this, I can only add, “Amen!” Conservatives have been the whipping boys of the left for far too long, and we need to make sure that authorities hold these nasty leftists to account.

I hope the office of the Dean of Students will do the right thing and take disciplinary action. The office replied to PJ Media’s request for comment with a link to UGA’s student conduct process, and UGACR didn’t have any comment beyond the press release. If we hear any further comment from either organization, we’ll update this article to reflect any statements or comments.

We cannot stand idly by as leftists attack conservatives. It's time to fight back!

