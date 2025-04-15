Meet the 18 Violent Sicko Perverts and Murderers ICE Just Arrested

The White House released a list today of criminals that ICE has arrested—just in the past week.

"Brutal killers and rapists— all taken off our streets in just the past week thanks to the tireless work of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)," the press release noted. "If Democrats and the legacy media had their way, these sick criminals would still be roaming free."

Indeed, Democrats have thwarted ICE efforts at every turn, especially in their so-called "sanctuary cities." Many of these leftist cities have been harboring criminals for years, putting their citizens—especially the children—at risk of sexual assault, murder, or both.

I wrote last week about how Fairfax County, Va., had been harboring an illegal alien for years.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement apprehended a convicted sex offender in Falls Church, Va., earlier this month. The suspect, Ander Cortez-Mendez, 21, is a Guatemalan national in the U.S. illegally who took advantage of Joe Biden's disastrous catch-and-release program.

From an ICE press release:

ICE Washington, D.C. lodged an immigration detainer against Cortez-Mendez with the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, March 18, 2024; however, the detention center refused to honor the ICE detainer and released Cortez-Mendez back into the community. The Fairfax County Circuit Court found Cortez-Mendez guilty of consensual sexual intercourse with a child May 20, 2024. The court sentenced Cortez-Mendez to three months in prison but suspended the entire prison sentence. [Emphasis added]

These psychos actually believe that a 13-year-old girl can consent to sex with a deviant illegal immigrant.

No more. The Trump administration has been aggressively rounding up these criminals, making our streets safer for everyone.

Here are the criminals who were arrested by ICE this week.

First up, we have Luis Olmedo Quishpi-Poalasin. "The 35-year-old citizen of Ecuador, was arrested by ICE New York City. Quishpi has convictions for forcible rape, sexual abuse contact by forcible compulsion, rape and anal sexual contact with a person incapable of consent, unlawful imprisonment, forcible touching of intimate parts of another person, sexual misconduct by vaginal sexual contact without consent, and subjecting another person to sexual contact without consent in Brooklyn, New York."

Eduardo Garcia-Cortez, a 64-year-old, citizen of Honduras, was arrested by ICE Houston. Garcia has a conviction for murder in Los Angeles County, California. pic.twitter.com/pOBGfmLMdK — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 15, 2025

Next, we have Eduardo Garcia-Cortez. The 64-year-old citizen of Honduras was convicted of murder in Los Angeles County, California, yet roamed the streets with impunity during the Biden regime.

And here's another criminal from Virginia. According to the White House, "Arcelio Barrera, a 49-year-old citizen of Guatemala, was arrested by ICE Chicago. Barrera, a known member of the Paisas gang, has multiple convictions for re-entry, assault, and arson in Prince William County, Virginia."

Arcelio Barrera, a 49-year-old citizen of Guatemala, was arrested by ICE Chicago. Barrera, a known member of the Paisas gang, has multiple convictions for re-entry, assault, and arson in Prince William County, Virginia. pic.twitter.com/Dn4cVpgBAS — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 15, 2025

Then we have Jing Ming Long. ICE arrested the 50-year-old citizen of China in Baltimore. "Long has a conviction for sex trafficking in Bel Air, Maryland."

Then we have this sicko, Jesus Guadalupe Salazar, 23, from Mexico. "Salazar has convictions for assault of a pregnant woman and violence against a family member in Hidalgo County, Texas."

And meet Jose Luis Orozco Torres. The "37-year-old citizen of Mexico, was arrested by ICE Los Angeles. Orozco has a conviction for lewd or lascivious acts with a child" under the age of 14 in San Mateo, California. He's also been convicted of "violating an order of protection, possession of a controlled substance, and fighting in a public place in Santa Clara, California."

We also have Pedro Contreras-Soto. The "54-year-old citizen of Mexico was arrested by ICE Los Angeles. Contreras has convictions for rape of spouse by threat, sodomy with person under 14 years or with force, and kidnapping in San Jose, California."

And Roberto Salvador-Casimiro, a 35-year-old Mexican citizen who "was arrested by ICE Chicago. Salvador has a conviction for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in Cook County, Illinois."

Here's the remainder of the list the White House released today:

Alfredo Giron, a 34-year-old citizen of the Dominican Republic, was arrested by ICE Buffalo. Giron has a conviction for murder in New York County, New York.

Luis Enrique Roque-Avila, a 36-year-old citizen of Mexico, was arrested by ICE Denver. Roque is registered as a sex offender and has convictions for sexual assault of a child and interference with school and failure to leave in Lake County, Colorado, and a conviction for theft in Summit County, Colorado.

Moises Arturo Vieyra Gallegos, a 29-year-old citizen of Mexico, was arrested by ICE San Francisco. Vieyra has a conviction for possession of child pornography in San Mateo County, California.

Jose Herrera-Garcia, a 21-year-old citizen of Colombia, was arrested by ICE Philadelphia. Herrera has a conviction for indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Mark Anthony Scaffe, a 46-year-old citizen of Jamaica, was arrested by ICE Boston. Scaffe has convictions for three counts of rape of a child and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14-years-old in Boston, Massachusetts.

Patrick Malston Garfield, a 43-year-old citizen of Guyana, was arrested by ICE New York City. Malston has convictions for third-degree criminal sexual act with a victim less than 17 years old and first-degree dissemination of indecent material to minors in the first degree in Westchester County, New York.

Esteban Pineda-Guillen, a 34-year-old citizen of Mexico, was arrested by ICE Seattle. Pineda has multiple DUI convictions, as well as a conviction for conspiracy to commit sexual assault in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nelson Juarez, a 62-year-old citizen of El Salvador, was arrested by ICE Buffalo. Juarez has a conviction for sexual conduct with a child in Nassau County, New York.

Misael De Jesus Granados-Chavez, a 32-year-old citizen of El Salvador, was arrested by ICE Atlanta. Granados has a conviction for sexual assault of a child in Wake County, North Carolina.

Diego Rodriguez Perez, a 32-year-old citizen of Mexico, was arrested by ICE Philadelphia. Rodriguez has convictions for unlawful sexual contact and sexual contact with a person under 18 years old in Sussex County, Delaware.

If my math is correct, that's 18 criminals who are no longer free to terrorize Americans. Thirteen of them are convicted child sex offenders who never should have been on the streets in the first place.

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

