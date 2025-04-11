[WATCH] ICE Nabs Child Rapist Virginia Had Been Harboring for More Than a Year

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement apprehended a convicted sex offender in Falls Church, Va., earlier this month. The suspect, Ander Cortez-Mendez, 21, is a Guatemalan national in the U.S. illegally who took advantage of Joe Biden's disastrous catch-and-release program.

According to ICE, "U.S. Border Patrol apprehended Cortez-Mendez Feb. 04, 2018, after he illegally entered the United States near Rio Grande Valley, Texas. The next day, USBP issued Cortez-Mendez a notice to appear before a Justice Department immigration judge."

WHOA: ICE just ARRESTED a illegal immigrant child rapist — after Fairfax County ran cover for him. pic.twitter.com/APMRcGbD89 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 11, 2025

You know how that always ends.

Cortez-Mendez didn't show up for his immigration hearing and eventually made his way to Virginia. What happened next is entirely predictable when an illegal alien commits a crime in a so-called "sanctuary" jurisdiction.

ICE Washington, D.C. lodged an immigration detainer against Cortez-Mendez with the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, March 18, 2024; however, the detention center refused to honor the ICE detainer and released Cortez-Mendez back into the community. The Fairfax County Circuit Court found Cortez-Mendez guilty of consensual sexual intercourse with a child May 20, 2024. The court sentenced Cortez-Mendez to three months in prison but suspended the entire prison sentence. [Emphasis added]

"Consensual sexual intercourse with a child?" That's madness. The child in question was between the ages of 13-14 when the rapes happened. The age of consent in Virginia is 18. Did the prosecutor go easy on him because he was an illegal immigrant?

"Ander Cortez-Mendez is a convicted sex offender, and exactly the type of illegal alien that ICE officers seek to remove from Washington, D.C. and Virginia,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Washington, D.C., Field Office Director Russell Hott. “We refuse to allow such offenders to continue to threaten the residents of our neighborhoods. ICE Washington, D.C. and our law enforcement partners will continue to arrest and remove criminal aliens from the streets of our communities.”

And Cortez-Mendez is not the only illegal-alien sex offender that Fairfax County has harbored. Last year, ICE arrested an unidentified 30-year-old Honduran man who was in the country illegally after getting the run-around from the county. ICE reported:

The Honduran national unlawfully entered the United States on an unknown date, at an unknown location, without being inspected, admitted or paroled by a U.S. immigration official. Virginia’s Fairfax County Police Department arrested the Honduran national July 5, 2023, and charged him with felony carnal knowledge of child 13-14 years of age: without force. ERO Washington, D.C. placed an immigration detainer against the Honduran noncitizen with the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center July 6, 2023. The Fairfax County Adult Detention Center did not honor ERO Washington, D.C.’s immigration detainer and released the noncitizen from custody on a $10,000 bond on July 10, 2023. The Fairfax County Police Department arrested the Honduran national again on Feb. 22, 2024, and charged him with two additional counts of felony carnal knowledge of child 13-14 years of age: without force and two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child less than 15 years of age. Later that day, the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center released him from custody before ERO Washington could file an immigration detainer against him. [Emphasis added]

The Fairfax Times reported last year about rampant crime in the county that harbors illegals. In just one example of many:

...three suspects were arrested and charged with malicious wounding by a mob in connection to a homicide in Oakton, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. ICE has issued multiple “immigration detainers,” which notify local police the individuals should be detained against one of the suspects. Still, according to an official in the ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations, the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office didn’t notify ICE about the suspect honoring it. In the murder, Nicacio Hernandez Gonzalez, 47, of Fairfax, was found dead in the 9500 block of Route 29 in Oakton with body trauma. According to FCPD, police officers arrested Maldin Anibal Guzman, 27, who previously had 23 charges, eight of them felonies, between July 2022 and July 2024, including malicious wounding. FCPD had also arrested Guzman in March and charged him with malicious assault and other crimes. ICE issued several detainers against him. Wis Alonso Sorto-Portillo, 45, was also arrested in connection with Gonzalez’s death. Of the charges against Guzman in the past two years, 15 were not prosecuted, and four were dismissed. [Emphasis added]

President Trump vowed during the 2020 campaign that he would remove criminal illegal aliens from our streets. He's off to a good start in fulfilling that promise.

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

