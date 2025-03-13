The Morning Briefing: Let Mahmoud Khalil's Supporters Spend Quality Jail Time With Him

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Dherenflydd both delighted and disturbed his neighbors with fanciful tales of weaponized Crab Rangoon.

Last April, I led off one Morning Briefing talking about the anti-Semitic Brown Shirts protesting on college campuses. The headline that day was, "Psst...Merrick Garland — I Found Your Domestic Terrorists." The focus that day was some "Free Palestine" loons at — you guessed it — Columbia University and Barnard College. That part of New York has been ground zero for America's post-October 7 frothing rise in anti-Semitism. Because Academia is run by commies and Manhattan's District Attorney doesn't pursue actual criminals, these societal cancers have been able to metastasize freely for almost a year.

Thankfully, law and order is making a bit of a comeback, even in Manhattan. This is from Rick:

Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters stormed the lobby of Trump Tower, calling for the release of pro-Hamas activist Mahmoud Khalil. Khalil was arrested on Saturday after having his green card revoked and is in the process of being deported for his antisemitic, pro-terrorist views. The protesters who forced their way into Trump Tower are members of Jewish Voice for Peace, a radical-left Jewish group that opposes Israel's campaign to destroy Hamas. They are demanding that the U.S. stop sending arms to Israel. Ninety-eight protesters were arrested, with 50 demonstrators led away in zip ties. The rest of the group was issued summonses.

Back in the 1960s and early '70s, protesters viewed getting arrested as a badge of honor, unlike the diaper-filling mobs of today. I say we give these kids some help on their protesting journey, and round up even more of them. Better yet, give them each some cell time with Mahmoud Khalil. If his deportation gets delayed any longer, I may start a nonprofit that will fund sending his American supporters back to Syria with him. It's not deportation, it's "studying abroad."

The New Trump Order effect is being felt everywhere. My Townhall colleague Rebecca Downs writes that Columbia University is finally getting around to punishing the overgrown toddler Nazis who have been in control of their campus for over a year. We'll see how long that lasts.

Back to the domestic terrorist thing. After four years of listening to a rogue Justice Department insist that those of us on the Right are the real domestic terror threat in the United States despite our anachronistic fondness for obeying the law, I would really like to see the "Free Palestine/Free Mahmoud" freaks treated like the criminals that they are. Let them learn while incarcerated the difference between what they have been doing and the First Amendment guarantee of "the right of the people peaceably to assemble." They're prone to disruption and violence, and they mistakenly believe that both are constitutional rights.

Yes, that prompts an entirely separate conversation about public education in America. Good thing the Trump 47 administration is working on that too.

The group that acted up yesterday describes itself as "anti-Zionist." I'll leave you with this strong reminder from Israeli activist Noa Tishby:





Everything Isn't Awful

You didn't need a video of a raccoon eating grapes but here you go pic.twitter.com/0JfsReVQLi — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 13, 2025

Advertisement

Advertisement

