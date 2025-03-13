It’s Time to Put James Carville in a Straightjacket

You won’t be surprised by the latest unhinged rant from longtime Democratic strategist James Carville—at this point, it’s just par for the course. Once a sharp political operator, Carville has devolved into a rabid left-wing activist, so consumed by partisanship that he’s lost any credibility as a serious political analyst. It’s seriously pathetic.

So, what has he done now to warrant my attention? Well, Carville had the audacity to claim that the Trump administration represents “the most serious crisis” America has ever faced. That’s right—worse than the Civil War, Pearl Harbor, or even 9/11. You can’t make this stuff up.

During an appearance on "The Chris Cuomo Project," Carville declared, "I think right now, and I'm going to be very serious, I'm 80 years old. I think this is the most serious crisis that this country has ever faced. I think the entire idea of the United States is in jeopardy. I really do. I think it's fundamentally that profound a problem."

Does Carville really believe that? Honestly, I have my doubts. This is a guy who has gone from being a brilliant strategist who understood American voters to claiming last year that he was certain Kamala Harris was going to win the election.

“While I am not one to take part in the political prediction industry — recently ballooned by mysterious crypto investments gambling on a Donald Trump victory — today I am pulling my stool up to the political poker table to throw my chips all in: America, it will all be OK,” he wrote in the New York Times back in October. “Ms. Harris will be elected the next president of the United States. Of this, I am certain.”

His prediction was either flat-out wrong or just the kind of shameless cheerleading you’d expect from a shameless partisan, not a serious political strategist. Either way, it’s a major hit to his credibility.

Of course, you’re probably wondering what Carville's evidence for this supposed catastrophe is. He claims, "We have a president who is siding with Belarus and North Korea and Russia." Apparently, he missed how Trump has threatened Russia with sanctions and tariffs if they don't reach a peace agreement with Ukraine. Oops. I guess Carville would rather Trump just continue funding an endless war than try to achieve peace.

Carville’s hysteria reached new heights when he complained, "We have a president who is starting a trade war with our three biggest trading partners, and we're watching the beginnings of which could be a financial meltdown that we can hardly imagine."

Do I even need to remind you that this is the same guy who was absolutely certain Kamala Harris would win the election? James Carville was advising campaigns before I was old enough to vote, yet even I knew Trump was the clear favorite. Why? Because I looked at the data. And what did the data show? That Americans were fed up with the Biden-Harris economy. And remind me—who was it that famously said, “It’s the economy, stupid”? Oh, that’s right—James Carville.

At some point, it gets exhausting watching the left turn everything Trump does into an earth-shattering crisis—especially when, time and time again, their doomsday predictions never actually come true.

