Congressman Describes Visit to Gitmo Illegal Alien Detention Facility

Rep. Abe Hamadeh (R-Ariz.) visited the Guantanamo Bay prison facilities to see how the Trump administration is using them to detain dangerous criminal illegal aliens prior to deportation.

In a recent appearance on the “Just the News, No Noise” show, Hamadeh, who represents a border state, told hosts John Solomon and Amanda Head about how ICE and the U.S. military are detaining illegal migrant criminals, including the most dangerous of offenders, at the Guantánamo Bay prison preparatory to their deportation. The administration hopes to have tens of thousands of illegal aliens pass through there in the future as part of its deportation plan.

Hamadeh said the Trump administration is “just getting started.” He went “to see the joint military, plus ICE involvement with it,” and “it's kind of interesting, John. Just put a perspective for your viewers. There's two locations where we're housing illegal immigrants down there. So one of them is the higher threat illegal immigrants … these are the ones who are committing more serious felonies that they've been put in a prison facility that's similar to what people think of as Guantanamo Bay.”

This administration is just getting started down in Guantanamo Bay, where they currently have TWO facilities to house illegal immigrants, One is for serious threats. The other for lower level. The goal is to ramp up capacity to 30,000 illegal immigrants and ensure that America is protected while these criminals are quickly processed and deported back home. — Office of Congressman Abe Hamadeh (@RepAbeHamadeh) Mar 11, 2025

But “the other one is for low-level offenses, typically. And that one's a more tent style, and they want to ramp it up to eventually have 30,000 illegal immigrants there, because ICE is at capacity pretty much right now,” Hamadeh added.

While 30,000 detainees at Guantanamo Bay might be the goal as the Trump administration plans to ramp up deportations, as of right now, “it's a slow start,” Hamadeh admitted. He explained, “When I was there, they had about 20 of the high-threat illegal immigrants, and then they had about 70 of the low-level threats. But they're just getting started and ramping up. [And] I was assured that they're going to be successful in this mission.”

Head asked Hamadeh for an estimate of the “average amount of time that one of these people is at Gitmo before they are [sic] processed out?” Hamadeh’s response indicates the Trump administration is eager to deport these dangerous criminals as quickly as possible.

“So [the] longest period of time that they currently have been doing has been two weeks,” the congressman said. “They're trying to reduce that from two weeks to 48 hours. And for the demographics, just so your viewers are aware, they're only housing men currently, right now … I think that's how it's going to remain, as well.” The national illegal alien crime wave, which included horrific murders, is hopefully coming to an end.

According to the Department of Homeland Security on March 2, “In a single month under [President] Trump and [Secretary ] Noem, we’ve arrested more than 20,000 illegal aliens. That’s an astounding 627% increase over the previous administration. We’re delivering on the President’s promise to the American people to carry out mass deportations, starting with the worst of the worst first.”

