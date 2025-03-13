Drunk on Power: Arrogant EU Taxes Whiskey, Trump Threatens Higher Tariffs

A toast to the international comeback of America! Furious that the many decades of Europe tariffing U.S. goods without reciprocal tariffs are over, the European Union has imposed a new tariff on American whiskey, triggering a threat from Trump against imported European alcohol.

Advertisement

The mainstream media does not want Americans to know that Germany, Japan, and other nations after World War II were allowed to tariff American goods without having tariffs imposed on their own goods, a long outdated and grossly unfair system that Trump is determined to change. And if Trump follows through on his new threat, the EU’s multibillion-euro American alcohol market could be in jeopardy.

Trump responded furiously to the arrogance-drunk EU’s whiskey tariff on his Truth Social platform. “The European Union, one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World, which was formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States, has just put a nasty 50% Tariff on Whisky. If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the U.S. will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES,” Trump warned.

“This will be great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the U.S.,” he added. The United States reportedly accounts for a whopping €13.1 billion beverage import industry from Europe, with a significant amount of that being alcohol. America also, incidentally, largely funds Europe’s military and defense. The EU, therefore, has a lot to lose by infuriating Trump and launching a trade war with America.

Advertisement

Related: Wholesalers’ Sale, Inventory ‘Increases’ Were Really Bidenflation

Trump has already brought Canada and Mexico to heel with his tariffs, and hopefully, the EU will soon follow. Many nations have become so used to bashing and sneering at America while demanding our money and favors that they seem shocked they are now expected to respect us and not undermine our interests if they want to continue to depend on our trade and aid.

I previously reported on Trump’s Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick explaining how the post-World War II-era Marshall Plan and similar projects continued in place long after they were justifiable, creating a system that is now rigged against American manufacturing and in favor of our competitors in both Europe and Asia:

Lutnick told the skeptical CNBC hosts on “Squawk Box” at the time that “We can’t sell a Ford or G[eneral]M[otors] in Europe. You go to Europe, you can't sell [or] afford a GM. Why? There's 100% tariffs. How about in Japan, 100% tariffs.” If Trump threatened 100% tariffs on European and Japanese autos, “Do you think they're going to allow Mercedes and all these Japanese companies and Porsches and BMWs to all of a sudden, have 100% tax in America? Of course not, they're going to come and negotiate and their tariffs are going to come down. And finally, Ford and General Motors are going to be able to sell in these places.”

Advertisement

Ultimately, tariffs can help bring manufacturing back to America, protect American workers, and balance out the international trade system.

The media lies about Trump’s trade policies, but PJ Media tells you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.