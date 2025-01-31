The Morning Briefing: Ya Know, Blaming Trump Ain't What It Use to Be

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Never sponge-bathe an orangutan when all you've had for breakfast is whiskey.

We'll do some quick gloating today, then we can all get back to watching democracy not die and stuff.

In the face of tragedy, leftists once again reveal themselves to be soulless political morons. Upon awakening to the news of Wednesday night's horrific air disaster in Washington, D.C., the worst of the lefties rushed to social media to — ironic drumroll, please — blame President Donald Trump for everything.

The withering carcass that is CNN predictably went into "Blame Trump" mode, which Matt wrote about:

As first responders worked tirelessly to locate victims and retrieve the wreckage submerged in the river, CNN promptly chose to politicize the tragedy. Instead of focusing on the unfolding tragedy, anchor Abby Phillip wasted no time in attempting to link the incident to President Trump, blaming the transition of the new administration.

As Matt goes on to note in his post, the expert guest who joined CNN for that segment wasted little time in letting Ms. Phillip know that she was wrong. Sadly, that doesn't mean anyone at CNN will learn anything. Ever.

The usual suspects came out to X to prove to everyone that they have daddy issues by blaming Trump, which my friend and Townhall colleague Matt Vespa wrote about here. Spoiler alert: they didn't fare well. It sure is a lot of fun over there now that conservatives can push back on the lib lunacy without fear of being de-platformed.

National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy was among those in the know who was also not in the mood for the Trump Derangement Syndrome crowd's nonsense, which Paula covered yesterday:

A reporter from NBC, Tom Costello, asked NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy, "Does it hurt your investigation process to have the president already suggesting possible causes here as you try to keep in mind and begin this investigation?" Homendy wasn't having it. "Tom, with all due respect, I think the press also likes to state what probable cause is before we get to the probable cause. So what I'm going to say is you need to give us time."

When are "reporters" going to learn that they're not smart enough to manipulate a conversation with, well, anybody? Heck, when are they going to stop referring to themselves as "reporters" and "journalists" so that I don't have to type so many quotation marks? I need answers.

Here's the thing: using President Trump as one's go-to bad guy doesn't have the cultural or political cachet that it used to. He ceased being the monster under every Democrat's bed somewhere around the fifth or sixth time they paid ten bucks for a dozen eggs during the Biden years. The Democratic National Committee's 2024 production of "Literally Hitler" became the "Heaven's Gate" of political theater bombs.

A lot of people like this guy, including a lot who didn't vote for him in 2020. Democrats can no longer reflexively blame Trump for everything and assume they'll have a lot of people on their side. That only worked when the mainstream media's anti-Trump poison was affecting too many people. They're dealing with Trump the Uniter now and they refuse to believe that he exists.

Relevant: What the Heck — Let's Try Unity Through Peace and Prosperity

The magical part about all of this is that the Coastal Media Bubble™ Democrats have no idea that anything has changed. Fortunately for the GOP, the people who run the Democratic Party live mostly in the Bubble. The longer that they don't get it, the better the odds of the GOP rolling the Dems in elections for a long time.

So, blame away, TDS sufferers. Stomp your feet, froth, and scream like mad people all you want to. Just make sure that you pause every once in a while so that you can hear the universe whispering...

"I don't really care, Margaret."

