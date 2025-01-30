Fires Break Out in Helene-Ravaged Western North Carolina

As of Wednesday evening, at least three fires have broken out in Western North Carolina in areas that were decimated by Hurricane Helene, according to Fox Weather. The fires are largely located in McDowell County, which is just northeast of Asheville.

An "out of control" wildfire in McDowell County, North Carolina has burned at least 150 acres and is 0% contained. #ncwx #fire #wildfire

Video by Side By Side Media pic.twitter.com/E97n0HdXSY — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) January 29, 2025

So far, there have been no injuries, though numerous outbuildings have been destroyed. Many of the homes in the area were already destroyed in late September when Helene hit the region. Even so, evacuation orders were in place, and a shelter has been opened at a local Baptist church.

🚨#BREAKING: Footage is emerging of evacuations underway near the #CrookedCreekFire in Western North Carolina.



Multiple outbuildings have burnt to the ground and the fire is spreading "out of control".



Firefighters on the ground are calling the situation "extremely dangerous." pic.twitter.com/jT6u8zywLN — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) January 29, 2025

CBS reported that nearly 250 acres had burned as of Wednesday night in the town of Old Fort. Locals are calling it the "Crooked Creek Fire." It's by far the largest of the reported fires.

INCREDIBLE DRONE FOOTAGE of the #CrookedCreekFire in Old Forte, NC! Our Rapid Deployment Team is still on the scene providing @Starlink comms! 🫡💪 #CajunNavy @ReedTimmerUSA https://t.co/wwNr3PNHbm pic.twitter.com/88SaY2xWgP — United Cajun Navy (@Unitedcajunnavy) January 30, 2025

The McDowell County Office of Emergency Management said the Crooked Creek Fire was started by a downed power line, and a combination of wind and debris and dry brush from Helene were causing it to spread faster than firefighters could tackle it. Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, it was only 15% contained.

🚨 BREAKING:

The #CrookedCreekFire ignited this afternoon in Old Fort, NC, an area already devastated by Hurricane Helene. The fire is currently 150 acres and 0% contained, as high winds pose a further threat. #NCwx pic.twitter.com/xU4wQKwJf4 — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) January 29, 2025

It appears that the weather conditions were also favorable for wildfires. Earlier on Wednesday, the North Carolina Forest Service actually sent out a warning to residents. Several counties in North Carolina are in a moderate or severe drought. On top of that, Wednesday brought humidity as low as 20% and gusty winds to the area. Thankfully, the winds, which reached up to 25 mph with gusts of up to 50, were supposed to die down by the end of the day.

Besides all the trees that were knocked down during Helene look at how brown the fields are... Major fuels in place for the #CrookedCreekFire



Thank you to all the brave men and women racing towards the flames to help save these communities pic.twitter.com/GixftLPvzs — Steve Bender (@weatherbender_) January 29, 2025

According to Fox Carolina, the other two fires were much smaller. The North Fork Fire was located in the Woodlawn Community in Marion, and the Watson Place Fire was located along US 221 North in Marion. As of Wednesday night, there is no word on how those fires started, their size, or whether or not they'd been contained.