Out of ALL the Kennedys, Caroline Kennedy Says RFK Jr. Is the Predator?

I think it was a podcast. Or maybe it was a late-night TV interview. I wish I remembered whose anecdote it was to properly attribute it, but honestly, this is the kind of story that doesn’t need much of a setup.

Someone was recounting the time he worked at the reception desk in a busy hotel. Every now and then, a celebrity would book a room, and it was always exciting for the staff.

One day, a distinguished-looking older white man with a very prominent mustache approached the reception desk. And he appeared extremely familiar.

So, the receptionist asked a few questions: “I’ve seen you before, haven’t I? You’ve been on TV, right? Or maybe movies?”

Alas, the older man sidestepped the questions, refusing to answer them directly.

Undaunted, the receptionist pressed on: “C’mon! You’re super-famous! Tell me the truth! Where do I know you from?”

Finally, the guest snapped, “I’m Fred Goldman. OJ Simpson murdered my son!”

D’oh. The hotel receptionist had inadvertently committed one helluva faux pas.

But that’s what happens when your mouth moves faster than your brain. You make false assumptions, misread social situations, and end up looking like an a**.

And this brings us to the former first daughter, Caroline Kennedy. Not only did she just attack her cousin, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., in a scathing, brutal letter to congress, encouraging them to destroy his candidacy for secretary of Health and Human Services, but she even recorded a video narration to amplify her condemnation.

See for yourself:

Ambassador Caroline Kennedy’s statement to the US Senate on RFKJr’s nomination for HHS Secretary



This is a reading of a letter she just sent to Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions



I'm so proud of my courageous mother, who's lived a life of dignity,… pic.twitter.com/feysNA0Wwp — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) January 28, 2025

Among her statements:

I have known Bobby my whole life. We grew up together. It’s no surprise that keeps birds of prey because he himself is a predator.

Bobby is addicted to attention and power. Bobby preys on the desperation of parents of sick children — vaccinating his own kids, while building a following hypocritically discouraging other parents from vaccinating theirs.

He lacks any relevant government, financial, management or medical experience. His views on vaccines are dangerous and willfully misinformed. The facts alone should be disqualifying, but he has personal qualities related to this job, which, for me, pose even greater concern.

Unlike Bobby, I try not to speak for my father — but I am certain that he and my uncle Bobby, who gave their lives in public services, and my uncle Teddy, who devoted his Senate career to improving health care, would be disgusted.

It’s shocking — not just because of the inherent ugliness of family-on-family character assassinations, but also because, out of ALL the Kennedys in the entire Kennedy family... Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is the one who’s a predator?

And then, Caroline used TEDDY FREAKING KENNEDY as an example of a moral, upstanding person? (Perhaps William Kennedy Smith could vouch for the ex-senator’s impeccable character.)

Caroline Kennedy, who was absolutely, completely, 100% unqualified to serve as ambassador to Japan under Obama — or ambassador to Australia under Biden — is bashing RFK Jr. for his qualifications? As one foreign policy expert noted when Caroline was nominated to represent America in Japan:

Now, we learn that Caroline Kennedy is likely to be the new ambassador to Tokyo. I’m sure she’s a lovely person and a good lawyer and author and, of course, she comes from a prominent American family and was wise enough to choose the right father. Even more wisely, she supported Barack Obama politically at a critical moment. But she knows little of Japan, speaks no Japanese, and is not particularly experienced in world affairs and diplomacy. Here we are at a moment when China and Japan are at loggerheads over the Senkaku Islands. This could easily turn into a shooting conflict. North Korea is saying that it is in a state of war with South Korea and that it is turning on its nuclear generator. And the United States is trying to conclude a major international free trade agreement in which the United States and Japan will be the major players.

Of course, when Caroline was nominated to be ambassador, RFK Jr. didn’t attack her character. He didn’t accuse her of being a predator — or try to use her pets(!) in a bizarre attempt to prove she’s dangerous. Nor did Bobby channel her deceased relatives from beyond the grave to claim that they would’ve been “disgusted” by her behavior.

What Caroline Kennedy did was low, dirty, and cruel — even by Democratic standards. (And not to mention, hypocritical as hell.) Imagine being the kind of person who’d tell a cousin — whose father was murdered! — that if their dad was still alive, he’d be “disgusted” with him.

That’s sadism writ large.

And unlike that hotel clerk, there was nothing accidental about it. Every word — and every meanspirited allegation — was planned and written.

Personally, I hope Caroline was telling the truth about her cousin because if Ted Kennedy would REALLY be “disgusted” with him, then RFK Jr. might actually be the best man for the job. It’s certainly a possibility.

But unlike Teddy, we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.