Out of ALL the Kennedys, Caroline Kennedy Says RFK Jr. Is the Predator?

Scott Pinsker | 5:55 PM on January 30, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

I think it was a podcast. Or maybe it was a late-night TV interview. I wish I remembered whose anecdote it was to properly attribute it, but honestly, this is the kind of story that doesn’t need much of a setup.

Advertisement

Someone was recounting the time he worked at the reception desk in a busy hotel. Every now and then, a celebrity would book a room, and it was always exciting for the staff.

One day, a distinguished-looking older white man with a very prominent mustache approached the reception desk. And he appeared extremely familiar.

So, the receptionist asked a few questions: “I’ve seen you before, haven’t I? You’ve been on TV, right? Or maybe movies?”

Alas, the older man sidestepped the questions, refusing to answer them directly.

Undaunted, the receptionist pressed on: “C’mon! You’re super-famous! Tell me the truth! Where do I know you from?”

Finally, the guest snapped, “I’m Fred Goldman. OJ Simpson murdered my son!”

D’oh. The hotel receptionist had inadvertently committed one helluva faux pas

But that’s what happens when your mouth moves faster than your brain. You make false assumptions, misread social situations, and end up looking like an a**.

And this brings us to the former first daughter, Caroline Kennedy. Not only did she just attack her cousin, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., in a scathing, brutal letter to congress, encouraging them to destroy his candidacy for secretary of Health and Human Services, but she even recorded a video narration to amplify her condemnation.

See for yourself:

Advertisement

Among her statements:

I have known Bobby my whole life. We grew up together. It’s no surprise that keeps birds of prey because he himself is a predator.

Bobby is addicted to attention and power. Bobby preys on the desperation of parents of sick children — vaccinating his own kids, while building a following hypocritically discouraging other parents from vaccinating theirs.

He lacks any relevant government, financial, management or medical experience. His views on vaccines are dangerous and willfully misinformed. The facts alone should be disqualifying, but he has personal qualities related to this job, which, for me, pose even greater concern.

Unlike Bobby, I try not to speak for my father — but I am certain that he and my uncle Bobby, who gave their lives in public services, and my uncle Teddy, who devoted his Senate career to improving health care, would be disgusted. 

It’s shocking — not just because of the inherent ugliness of family-on-family character assassinations, but also because, out of ALL the Kennedys in the entire Kennedy family... Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is the one who’s a predator?

And then, Caroline used TEDDY FREAKING KENNEDY as an example of a moral, upstanding person? (Perhaps William Kennedy Smith could vouch for the ex-senator’s impeccable character.)

Caroline Kennedy, who was absolutely, completely, 100% unqualified to serve as ambassador to Japan under Obama — or ambassador to Australia under Biden — is bashing RFK Jr. for his qualifications? As one foreign policy expert noted when Caroline was nominated to represent America in Japan:

Advertisement

Now, we learn that Caroline Kennedy is likely to be the new ambassador to Tokyo. I’m sure she’s a lovely person and a good lawyer and author and, of course, she comes from a prominent American family and was wise enough to choose the right father. Even more wisely, she supported Barack Obama politically at a critical moment.

But she knows little of Japan, speaks no Japanese, and is not particularly experienced in world affairs and diplomacy. Here we are at a moment when China and Japan are at loggerheads over the Senkaku Islands. This could easily turn into a shooting conflict. North Korea is saying that it is in a state of war with South Korea and that it is turning on its nuclear generator. And the United States is trying to conclude a major international free trade agreement in which the United States and Japan will be the major players.

Of course, when Caroline was nominated to be ambassador, RFK Jr. didn’t attack her character. He didn’t accuse her of being a predator — or try to use her pets(!) in a bizarre attempt to prove she’s dangerous. Nor did Bobby channel her deceased relatives from beyond the grave to claim that they would’ve been “disgusted” by her behavior.

What Caroline Kennedy did was low, dirty, and cruel — even by Democratic standards. (And not to mention, hypocritical as hell.) Imagine being the kind of person who’d tell a cousin — whose father was murdered! — that if their dad was still alive, he’d be “disgusted” with him. 

Advertisement

That’s sadism writ large.

And unlike that hotel clerk, there was nothing accidental about it. Every word — and every meanspirited allegation — was planned and written.

Personally, I hope Caroline was telling the truth about her cousin because if Ted Kennedy would REALLY be “disgusted” with him, then RFK Jr. might actually be the best man for the job. It’s certainly a possibility.

But unlike Teddy, we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.

Scott Pinsker

Scott Pinsker is a Public Relations, Branding and Crisis Communications Expert in Tampa Bay, Florida.  His novel, "The Second Coming: A Love Story," is available for purchase on Amazon.

Category: COLUMNS
Tags: CORRUPTION DONALD TRUMP GOP NOMINATION HEALTH MEDIA MONEY

Recommended

BOOM! NTSB Chair Calls Out Media Hypocrisy on Crash Speculation Paula Bolyard
WATCH: Bernie Sanders Goes Berserk As RFK Jr. Calls Out His Corruption to His Face Matt Margolis
Goodbye Pacific Palisades, Hello Full Communism Stephen Green
'America's Worst Mayor' Involved in Brawl at Thornton Township Board Meeting Rick Moran
Hegseth Calls This 'One of the Dumbest Phrases in Military History' Matt Margolis
L.A. Mayor Karen Bass (Which Rhymes With — You Know) Just Confirmed the Fears of Palisades Fire Victims Victoria Taft

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
You Won’t Believe What Caused Bernie Sanders to Melt Down at Kennedy’s Hearing
School Choice for Everyone? Trump's Latest Round of Executive Orders
Sodom and Gomorrica Vol. XIV: Winery Misgenderings and Trans Neo-Colonialism
Advertisement