Is Coach Tony Dungy Running for the Senate?

Tony Dungy isn't just an NFL Hall of Fame football coach; he's a stand-up human being. As a man of deep Christian faith, he even once considered giving up football to become a prison minister. He's unapologetically pro-life, and he's a devoted husband and father. If the rumors are true, he could soon add a new title to his resume: senator.

Michigan senator Gary Peters — a Democrat — announced this week that he will not be running for re-election. Of course, this presents the GOP with the opportunity to strengthen its majority in the Senate. While Michigan is largely considered a "purple state," it went red in 2024 when voters narrowly chose Donald Trump over Kamala Harris 49.7% to 48.3%. (Joe Biden won the state in 2020.) Some say Dungy could be the guy to make that happen.

As best I can tell, the rumor originated with Al Weaver, a reporter for The Hill who covers the Senate. He also suggested that Reps. Bill Huizenga and John James, as well as former congressman Mike Rogers, are potential contenders:

Asked a GOP source who are possibles to run for Peters seat. They mentioned 4 names: Bill Huizenga, John James, Mike Rogers and ...... former Colts HC Tony Dungy. — Al Weaver (@alweaver22) January 28, 2025

On the other side of the aisle, Axios suggests that former mayor and secretary of transportation under the Biden administration Pete Buttigieg may consider running. If that's the case, it could take a big name like Dungy to defeat him. I can't help but wonder if the coach's lack of traditional political background would help or hurt him in this case though.

Dungy has never, as far as I can tell, endorsed a major political candidate, but he holds conservative views and has campaigned against some pro-abortion laws. In 2023, The Nation published an article called "Tony Dungy Is a Right-Wing Zealot and the NFL and NBC Don’t Care," and that in itself should tell you all you need to know.

So how did Dungy earn the title "right-wing zealot" and the ire of the liberal rag? Well, he spoke at the March for Life for one. He also speaks at "violently homophobic" conferences, which is liberal-speak for "Christian." And he once joked, upon learning that Minnesota was putting tampons in boys' bathrooms, that some schools were adding litter boxes for kids who thought they were cats. Is this article trying to make me like him more? Because it's working.

Back in September, Dungy also famously ripped Kamala Harris to shreds when she said you don't have to abandon your faith to support abortion. I'll let his X post speak for itself:

Dear VP Harris: I hear you make this statement all the time. Exactly what “faith” are you talking about when you say you don’t have to abandon it to support abortion? Are you talking about the Christian faith that says all babies are made in the image of God (Gen 1:26), that God… https://t.co/Lo7v8V4wRm — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) September 19, 2024

He's also gone after Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) in recent years for claiming to be a "pro-choice pastor":

It all comes down to what you believe about the organism growing inside the mother. Is it a life or not? If it is just growing tissue then your “choice” makes sense. If it’s a life then it’s obviously not OK to choose to end it. What does your Bible tell you it is? Psalm 139:16 https://t.co/E7dCk6NMmL — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) May 3, 2022

But his political beliefs aside, Dungy is something you don't find too often in Washington, D.C., or anywhere else for that matter: a man who doesn't just talk the talk. For example, Dungy isn't just pro-life; he's a foster dad. Over the last 30 years, he and his wife, Lauren, have welcomed at least 75 children into their home. Last May, he said that it's the "Lord's blessing" that they are in a position to do this and have no intention of stopping anytime soon. They've adopted eight children, in addition to their three biological children.

Here's his speech from the 2023 March for Life. It's definitely worth four minutes of your time:

He also believes strongly in mentorship, especially to people whom others might turn their back on. like prisoners and troubled youth. He supports organizations like Big Brothers/Big Sisters and the Boys and Girls Club. Most notably, he's served as a mentor to former NFL quarterback Michael Vick, who may be one of the most incredible examples of turning your life around that I've ever seen.

Dungy has said that until 1996, he wanted nothing to do with people in prison, but a retired high school football coach who started a prison outreach asked him to come along for a visit. "When I went, I was surprised at how many young men that I saw. And I saw a bunch of 19-, 20-, 21-year-olds who looked like my kids," he said in an interview with Prison Fellowship. He said he also saw guys who looked like his players, many of whom grew up without fathers in their lives to guide them, and he decided that maybe he could be the guy to help provide some of what they'd been missing in their lives.

Speaking of fathers, Dungy believes that this is his most important role in life. It's something he learned from his own father, Wilbur. As a spokesperson for All Pro Dad, an organization aimed at supporting fathers around the world, he says "his father was always there to support him and encourage him" and taught him about the compassion and commitment it takes to raise children well.

George W. Bush appointed Dungy to the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation. He's also involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He's written a memoir, a Bible study, a children's book, and several other books. Honestly, there is so much more I could add here, but you get the idea.

On the football side of things, the 69-year-old Michigan native played briefly for the Steelers and 49ers in the late 1970s, but he's more well-known for his coaching career. He was the head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1996 until 2001 and the Indianapolis Colts from 2001 until 2008. He even led the Colts to a Super Bowl win in 2007 (after the 2006 season). Since 2009, he's worked in football broadcasting for NBC.

If he does choose to run and is elected, Dungy won't be the only football coach in the Senate. He'd be joining Alabama senator and former college football great Tommy Tuberville, who was the head coach at Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech, and Cincinnati throughout his career.

Personally, I'm a huge Dungy fan, and I think he'd be a great senator. But I also wonder if he's not too good of a guy for Washington, D.C. While doing my research for this article, almost every sports media outlet that covered the news had nothing but nasty things to say about his conservative views, which tells me he's exactly the type of guy we need in office.

What do you think: Tony Dungy '26? Let me know in the comments.